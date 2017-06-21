MIDDLEBROOK, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the premier provider of PR, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, and founder and host of Telecom Exchange (TEX), the executive-level networking event 'where communications and technology meet,' announces the formation of its TEX Advisory Board. The Board's responsibilities include providing more value to the events' attendees, including but not limited to: timely speaking topics and inspiring speakers for the CEO Roundtables; innovative new partnerships; and new ways to give back to the telecom and tech community.

Board Members include:

Teri Francis, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Console Connect, responsible for the overall product strategy, management, design, and innovative vision of the Console platform. Before joining Console, Teri served and Vice President, Technology Development at Equinix where she led the architecture and engineering teams designing private cloud interconnection. Prior to Equinix, Teri was Vice President of Customer Solutions at NTT America responsible for product development and customer engineering for their global IP network. She has over 20 years of diverse experience in technology, networking, cloud, and data center arenas. Ms. Francis earned a Master of Science degree in Telecommunications from Southern Methodist University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Liz Kerton, one of the Silicon Valley's most influential women according to the San Jose Business Journal, is a marketing expert focused on technology and telecom. She started Telecom Council of Silicon Valley in 2001, a community of thousands of telecom industry insiders from hundreds of companies including sixty global telcos who are focused on telecom innovation. In 2011, she started the Autotech Council which connects auto makers and their Tier 1 vendors with innovation and entrepreneurs.

Mona Weisberg is a Director at Colliers International in NYC where she is actively working on the business development to lease DataGryd's data center housed in 60 Hudson to telecommunications and enterprise companies. Prior to Colliers, Ms. Weisburg worked with RCN, responsible for business development with the commercial Real Estate community to ensure access of RCN's fiber optic network to NYC's premier properties. Before RCN, Ms. Weisburg was Director of Client Relations/Real Estate for Eureka Broadband Corporation. She originated and maintained relationships with national and regional commercial real estate owners representing over 100 landlords, 200 million square feet/3000 commercial office buildings in five markets; then as Director of Real Estate she compiled a portfolio of over 750 buildings in the Northeast. She established her real estate career at Solomon Associates, where she partnered to launch the Philadelphia tri-state area's first and most successful on-going Retail Tenant Representation firm. Ms. Weisberg holds a B.A. from Drew University and real estate license in New York. She is also a member of REBNY.

Telecom Exchange LA will be held on November 6-7, 2017 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Downtown Los Angeles and Telecom Exchange NYC will be held June 2018 in downtown New York City. Branding opportunities and exhibit tables are available for both events. For more information, email info@thetelecomexchange.com or visit www.thetelecomexchange.com/la.

About JSA

Celebrating more than 12 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for 2015 & 2016, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available -- with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom -- as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event, Telecom Exchange (TEX).

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (new, 3D-like interactive video for lead generation), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Tech & Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog).

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

