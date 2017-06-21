TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VVC) announces that Samalayuca de Cobre (Samalayuca Copper) VVC's Copper project in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico (50 kilometers from El Paso, TX) has completed land use agreements for the properties covered by VVC's Samalayuca Copper Project.

Land Use Agreements

Samalayuca has completed agreements with each of the land owners for the use rights for all of the land included in the Samalayuca Copper project and with the Ejido that covers the area of Samalayuca.

The agreements provide continuing access and use rights needed for the Samalayuca Copper Project as the Company is focused on a pilot mining startup.

Maite Del Campo, legal representative of Samalayuca Copper commented that, "the Company continues to have a good relationship with the Ejidos in the area. I personally want to thank Ejido Commissioners:

President - Jesus Chavez Talamantes

Secretary - Javier Melendez Cardona

Treasurer - Gerardo Anaya Chavez"

She further thanked "all the people of Samalayuca, who see in this project a source of sustainable development, for their help in the facilitation of these agreements. The Company appreciates all of the support from the community. We will continue to work to maintain the great relationships that we have in the Samalayuca community."

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company with projects in Mexico and Canada, including the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State, and gold and silver prospects in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. The Company also has a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario.

