Additional features will help 1WorldSync customers syndicate content more efficiently and improve global compliance and product transparency to drive sales



LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., 2017-06-21 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1WorldSync, the leading provider of product content solutions has launched five new apps and features to enhance customers' ability to grow global cross-channel sales. The new capabilities enable more efficient content syndication and improved compliance and product transparency offerings to simplify content aggregation and exchange between trading partners.



Suppliers can now take advantage of 1WorldSync's expanded product suite:



-- The Walmart App provides users a 'Content Service Provider (CSP)' API connection to Walmart Store Assortment Online (SAO), simplifying and accelerating product sellers' ability to list products on Walmart.com. The app eliminates the extra step of having to top off data in the Walmart vendor portal. -- The Lidl App enables suppliers to publish product data in the format consistent with category-specific playlists that adhere to Lidl product information requirements. -- The Amazon Vendor Central Upload allows customers to set up products based on Amazon.comrequirements and publish directly to Amazon Vendor Central. This accelerates sellers' ability to standardize their GDSN data. -- SmartLabel enhancements meet the updated requirements by the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA). 1WorldSync customers will benefit from a new layout of the Nutrition Fact Panel, upgraded design and improved format for a more consumer-friendly experience. -- The Recipient Catalog enables buyers to accept items from manufacturers and publish to their own digital storefronts, including products from many brands or suppliers organizing products by category or type as desired.



"As the demands of global commerce and consumers have evolved, so have the 1WorldSync product solutions" said Nick Manzo, Global Omni-Channel Lead, 1WorldSync. "This Summer release represents our commitment to continually enhance the 1WorldSync Product Information Cloud Platform, validating our customers' trust in us to manage their digital content while satisfying retailer mandates and industry regulations. Our goal with this release is to make it far simpler for our 25,000+ customers to deliver and distribute web-ready rich product to support brand integrity and sell to all commerce channels."



These new capabilities will be demoed during GS1 Connect in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 20-22, 2017. For customers looking to upgrade their ability to grow sales, drive content syndication and enable product transparency, stop by the 1WorldSync booth (#17,18).



For more information on 1WorldSync's Summer release, visit www.1worldsync.com or request a strategy call to learn how you can take advantage of our extended product suite.



