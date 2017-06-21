Global 2017 Service Robotics Global Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Service Robotics in US$ Thousand and Units by the following Product Categories:



Personal Use Robots

Professional Use Robots

The global market for Personal Use Robots Service Robotics market is analyzed by the following Application Segments:



Domestic Robots

Entertainment Robots

Others

The global market for Processional Use Robots Service Robotics market is analyzed by the following Application Segments:



Defense

Field

Logistics

Medical

Others

The report profiles 113 companies including many key and niche players such as



Aethon, Inc. ( USA )

) Gecko International Corporation ( USA )

) Hanool Robotics Corp. (Korea)

Honda Motors Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Husqvarna AB ( Sweden )

) Iberobotics S.L. ( Spain )

) Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( USA )

) iRobot Corporation ( USA )

) KUKA Aktiengesellschaft ( Germany )

) LG Electronics, Inc. ( South Korea )

) RedZone Robotics ( USA )

) RoboBuilder Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) ROBOSOFT ( France )

) SeaRobotics Corporation ( USA )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Toyota Motor Corporation ( Japan )

) Yujin Robot Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) WowWee Group Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Zucchetti Group ( Italy )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

Cost-Benefit Ratio

Service Robotics: The New Emerging Frontier

Outlook

Developing Countries to Spur Future Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Funding in Robotics Companies Continues to Grow

Innovative Companies in Service Robotics Market

Challenges Confronting Service Robotics Market

2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Professional Service Robots

Largest Revenue Contributor for Service Robotics Market

Defense Applications: A Key Volume Contributor for Professional Service Robots

Government Spending on Military & Defense

A Determinant of Growth in Defense Robots Market

Innovative Robotic Developments in Military & Defense Sector

Iranian Researchers Develop Military & Rescue Robots

DARPA Developing Atlas, the Human-Sized Robot, for Rescue Operations

Robot Used for Clearing Tunnels

Medical Applications: A Promising Market for Professional Service Robotics Market

Hysterectomy and Prostatectomy

Service Robots Aid in Surgeries

Service Robots Aid in Patient Rehabilitation

Field Applications Drive Growth in Professional Service Robotics Market

Milking Systems with Advanced Features to Improve Adoption Rate

Positive Outlook for Dairy Industry Augurs Well for Robotic Milking Systems

Robots Find Favor in Automating Agricultural Tasks

Robot Usage in Logistics Sector Gains Momentum

Service Robots Take the Role of Assistants at Airports

Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks

Robotics in Hospitality Industry

Promising Future Ahead

Shortage of Labor for Dangerous Jobs to Drive Demand for the Bionic Man

Personal Robots Lead Charge in Service Robotics Market by Volume

Expanding Application Possibilities Broadens the Market

Aging Population Lends Traction to Eldercare-Assistive Robots

Paro: An Interactive Robot for Dementia Patients

GoCart Food Delivery Robot: Providing Care to the Elderly & Patients

GIRAFF+: Enabling Home-based Robotic Care

Home-Help Robots for Retirees: The Next Frontier of Robotic Advancements

Handicap Assistance Robots

A Key Opportunity

Robot Companions

A Major Draw

Despite Uncertainty over Acceptance, Companies Look to Launch Social Robots

Sales of Mobile Robots on the Rise

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market for Home Use: Promising Growth Opportunities

Personal Robots Market Moves towards Open Software Platform

Growing Value Proposition Augurs Well for the Future of Service Robotics Market

Technology Innovation Spurs Growth

Advances in Robotics Technology Underpinning Growth of Service Robotics

Technology Developments Aimed at Developing Smart Models

Use of Cloud Technology

A Noteworthy Breakthrough

Smart Mobile Devices

Enhancing Potential of Service Robots

Enhanced Machine Vision Critical to Service Robotics

Telepresence to Revolutionize Service Robots Industry

Customizable & Networked Robots: Emerging Revenue Spinners

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Service Robotics Market

Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth in the Non-Industrial Robots Market

Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS): The New Business Model

Open Source Software System Gains Prominence

Support Infrastructure: A Non-Technical Challenge for Service Robotics

Service Robotics Need Acceptance in Society

Growing Clout of Tertiary Sector Throws Spotlight on Service Robots

Technical Issues & Failure to Meet Performance Expectations Plague Recent Robot Launches

Dismal Performance of Robots in Restaurants

Faulty Operations Fails Robot

Twitter Bot Turns Racist

Robot Escaping from Lab

Facial Recognition Software Rejects Online Application

Safety: A Key Issue

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



What is a Robot?

Kinds of Robots Based on End-Use Application

Service Robots

Personal Use Robots

Domestic Robot

Entertainment Robots

Other Personal Use Robot Categories

Professional Service Robot

Defense Robots

Field Robots

Logistics

Medical Robots

Other Professional Service Robots

Kinds of Robots Based on Functional Capabilities

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Spherical Robots

Building Blocks of Robotics

Hardware Technologies

Practical Robot Software Platforms

Robot Cognition and Artificial Intelligence

Synergistic Technologies

Wireless Communications Technologies

Sensor Technologies

Advanced Materials and Electronics Technologies

High-performance and Low-cost Energy and Power Systems

The Future of Robotics

Power and Motion Technologies

Robotic Vehicles

Applications of Robotic Vehicles

Technology Used in Robotic Vehicles

Robot Standards and Safety

Killer Applications

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Artificial Life

Challenges & Limitations of Robotics

Programming Bottleneck

Cost-efficiency

Manipulation and Physical Interaction with Real World

Perception for the Unstructured Environments

Safety for Robotic Operation near Humans

Human-Robot Interaction

Networks of Users, Sensors and Robots

Rising Adoption of Robots

A Threat to Employment Opportunities?

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



UBTECH Robotics Unveils Cruzr Cloud-based Intelligent Humanoid Robot

Xiaomi Launches Mijia Robot Vacuum Cleaner in Taiwan

Panasonic Develops Human-like Robot

Lowe's Deploys LoweBot In-Store Robot

iRobot Introduces Roomba® 960 Vacuuming Robot

Gamma 2 Robotics Unveils New Security Patrol Robot

Asus Introduces Zenbo Home Robot

iRobot Launches Braava jet Mopping Robot

ISS Introduces Cleaning Robot in Uppsala University Hospital

Hospital Panasonic Unveils Tomato-picking Robot and Parallel Link Robot

UBTECH Robotics Introduces Alpha 2 Humanoid Robot

iRobot Launches Roomba 980 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

iRobot Unveils Ava® 500

ECOVACS Robotics Unveils New Products

Dyson Unveils First Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Lowe's Innovation Labs to Launch Retail Service Robots

European Union Introduces Research and Innovation Programme in Robotics

Savioke to Launch Service Robot for Hospitality Industry

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



iRobot Acquires Sales On Demand Corporation

KINOVA and HIT Service Robot Ink Distribution Agreement for China

Discovery Robotics and Diversey Care Sign Exclusive Supply Contract

Midea Takes Over KUKA AG

Worldline Enters into Partnership with Hease Robotics

Domino's Inks Deal with Starship Technologies

Ubtech Robotics and FarEasTone Sell Robots in Taiwan

Intuition Robotics Raises Funding for ElliQ Robot

Fellow Robots Teams Up with Nihon Unisys

Papago Forays into Service Robots Market

Incheon International Airport and LG Ink MoU for Autonomous Cleaning Robots

Konica Minolta and Techmetics Enter into Strategic Partnership

OMRON Takes Over Adept Technology

Bell and Howell and Savioke Enter into Service Pilot Agreement

Johnson & Johnson Collaborates with Google

iRobot Secures Order from the U.S. Navy

iRobot Secures Multi-year Contract from Canadian Department of National Defence

Google Makes Investment in Savioke

Toyota Provides Mobility Impairment Rehabilitation Partner Robots to Japanese Hospitals

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



