Global 2017 Service Robotics Global Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Service Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Service Robotics in US$ Thousand and Units by the following Product Categories:
- Personal Use Robots
- Professional Use Robots
The global market for Personal Use Robots Service Robotics market is analyzed by the following Application Segments:
- Domestic Robots
- Entertainment Robots
- Others
The global market for Processional Use Robots Service Robotics market is analyzed by the following Application Segments:
- Defense
- Field
- Logistics
- Medical
- Others
The report profiles 113 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Aethon, Inc. (USA)
- Gecko International Corporation (USA)
- Hanool Robotics Corp. (Korea)
- Honda Motors Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Husqvarna AB (Sweden)
- Iberobotics S.L. (Spain)
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)
- iRobot Corporation (USA)
- KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
- LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
- RedZone Robotics (USA)
- RoboBuilder Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- ROBOSOFT (France)
- SeaRobotics Corporation (USA)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
- Yujin Robot Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- WowWee Group Limited (Hong Kong)
- Zucchetti Group (Italy)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
- Cost-Benefit Ratio
- Service Robotics: The New Emerging Frontier
- Outlook
- Developing Countries to Spur Future Market Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Funding in Robotics Companies Continues to Grow
- Innovative Companies in Service Robotics Market
- Challenges Confronting Service Robotics Market
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Professional Service Robots
- Largest Revenue Contributor for Service Robotics Market
- Defense Applications: A Key Volume Contributor for Professional Service Robots
- Government Spending on Military & Defense
- A Determinant of Growth in Defense Robots Market
- Innovative Robotic Developments in Military & Defense Sector
- Iranian Researchers Develop Military & Rescue Robots
- DARPA Developing Atlas, the Human-Sized Robot, for Rescue Operations
- Robot Used for Clearing Tunnels
- Medical Applications: A Promising Market for Professional Service Robotics Market
- Hysterectomy and Prostatectomy
- Service Robots Aid in Surgeries
- Service Robots Aid in Patient Rehabilitation
- Field Applications Drive Growth in Professional Service Robotics Market
- Milking Systems with Advanced Features to Improve Adoption Rate
- Positive Outlook for Dairy Industry Augurs Well for Robotic Milking Systems
- Robots Find Favor in Automating Agricultural Tasks
- Robot Usage in Logistics Sector Gains Momentum
- Service Robots Take the Role of Assistants at Airports
- Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks
- Robotics in Hospitality Industry
- Promising Future Ahead
- Shortage of Labor for Dangerous Jobs to Drive Demand for the Bionic Man
- Personal Robots Lead Charge in Service Robotics Market by Volume
- Expanding Application Possibilities Broadens the Market
- Aging Population Lends Traction to Eldercare-Assistive Robots
- Paro: An Interactive Robot for Dementia Patients
- GoCart Food Delivery Robot: Providing Care to the Elderly & Patients
- GIRAFF+: Enabling Home-based Robotic Care
- Home-Help Robots for Retirees: The Next Frontier of Robotic Advancements
- Handicap Assistance Robots
- A Key Opportunity
- Robot Companions
- A Major Draw
- Despite Uncertainty over Acceptance, Companies Look to Launch Social Robots
- Sales of Mobile Robots on the Rise
- Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market for Home Use: Promising Growth Opportunities
- Personal Robots Market Moves towards Open Software Platform
- Growing Value Proposition Augurs Well for the Future of Service Robotics Market
- Technology Innovation Spurs Growth
- Advances in Robotics Technology Underpinning Growth of Service Robotics
- Technology Developments Aimed at Developing Smart Models
- Use of Cloud Technology
- A Noteworthy Breakthrough
- Smart Mobile Devices
- Enhancing Potential of Service Robots
- Enhanced Machine Vision Critical to Service Robotics
- Telepresence to Revolutionize Service Robots Industry
- Customizable & Networked Robots: Emerging Revenue Spinners
- Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Service Robotics Market
- Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth in the Non-Industrial Robots Market
- Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS): The New Business Model
- Open Source Software System Gains Prominence
- Support Infrastructure: A Non-Technical Challenge for Service Robotics
- Service Robotics Need Acceptance in Society
- Growing Clout of Tertiary Sector Throws Spotlight on Service Robots
- Technical Issues & Failure to Meet Performance Expectations Plague Recent Robot Launches
- Dismal Performance of Robots in Restaurants
- Faulty Operations Fails Robot
- Twitter Bot Turns Racist
- Robot Escaping from Lab
- Facial Recognition Software Rejects Online Application
- Safety: A Key Issue
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- What is a Robot?
- Kinds of Robots Based on End-Use Application
- Service Robots
- Personal Use Robots
- Domestic Robot
- Entertainment Robots
- Other Personal Use Robot Categories
- Professional Service Robot
- Defense Robots
- Field Robots
- Logistics
- Medical Robots
- Other Professional Service Robots
- Kinds of Robots Based on Functional Capabilities
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Parallel Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Spherical Robots
- Building Blocks of Robotics
- Hardware Technologies
- Practical Robot Software Platforms
- Robot Cognition and Artificial Intelligence
- Synergistic Technologies
- Wireless Communications Technologies
- Sensor Technologies
- Advanced Materials and Electronics Technologies
- High-performance and Low-cost Energy and Power Systems
- The Future of Robotics
- Power and Motion Technologies
- Robotic Vehicles
- Applications of Robotic Vehicles
- Technology Used in Robotic Vehicles
- Robot Standards and Safety
- Killer Applications
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Artificial Life
- Challenges & Limitations of Robotics
- Programming Bottleneck
- Cost-efficiency
- Manipulation and Physical Interaction with Real World
- Perception for the Unstructured Environments
- Safety for Robotic Operation near Humans
- Human-Robot Interaction
- Networks of Users, Sensors and Robots
- Rising Adoption of Robots
- A Threat to Employment Opportunities?
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- UBTECH Robotics Unveils Cruzr Cloud-based Intelligent Humanoid Robot
- Xiaomi Launches Mijia Robot Vacuum Cleaner in Taiwan
- Panasonic Develops Human-like Robot
- Lowe's Deploys LoweBot In-Store Robot
- iRobot Introduces Roomba® 960 Vacuuming Robot
- Gamma 2 Robotics Unveils New Security Patrol Robot
- Asus Introduces Zenbo Home Robot
- iRobot Launches Braava jet Mopping Robot
- ISS Introduces Cleaning Robot in Uppsala University Hospital
- Panasonic Unveils Tomato-picking Robot and Parallel Link Robot
- UBTECH Robotics Introduces Alpha 2 Humanoid Robot
- iRobot Launches Roomba 980 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
- iRobot Unveils Ava® 500
- ECOVACS Robotics Unveils New Products
- Dyson Unveils First Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
- Lowe's Innovation Labs to Launch Retail Service Robots
- European Union Introduces Research and Innovation Programme in Robotics
- Savioke to Launch Service Robot for Hospitality Industry
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- iRobot Acquires Sales On Demand Corporation
- KINOVA and HIT Service Robot Ink Distribution Agreement for China
- Discovery Robotics and Diversey Care Sign Exclusive Supply Contract
- Midea Takes Over KUKA AG
- Worldline Enters into Partnership with Hease Robotics
- Domino's Inks Deal with Starship Technologies
- Ubtech Robotics and FarEasTone Sell Robots in Taiwan
- Intuition Robotics Raises Funding for ElliQ Robot
- Fellow Robots Teams Up with Nihon Unisys
- Papago Forays into Service Robots Market
- Incheon International Airport and LG Ink MoU for Autonomous Cleaning Robots
- Konica Minolta and Techmetics Enter into Strategic Partnership
- OMRON Takes Over Adept Technology
- Bell and Howell and Savioke Enter into Service Pilot Agreement
- Johnson & Johnson Collaborates with Google
- iRobot Secures Order from the U.S. Navy
- iRobot Secures Multi-year Contract from Canadian Department of National Defence
- Google Makes Investment in Savioke
- Toyota Provides Mobility Impairment Rehabilitation Partner Robots to Japanese Hospitals
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 113 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)
- The United States (41)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (17)
- Europe (31)
- - France (6)
- - Germany (4)
- - The United Kingdom (5)
- - Italy (1)
- - Spain (3)
- - Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
- Middle East (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dj4fjf/service_robotics
