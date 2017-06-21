sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.06.2017 | 14:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global 2017 Service Robotics Global Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Service Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Service Robotics in US$ Thousand and Units by the following Product Categories:

  • Personal Use Robots
  • Professional Use Robots

The global market for Personal Use Robots Service Robotics market is analyzed by the following Application Segments:

  • Domestic Robots
  • Entertainment Robots
  • Others

The global market for Processional Use Robots Service Robotics market is analyzed by the following Application Segments:

  • Defense
  • Field
  • Logistics
  • Medical
  • Others

The report profiles 113 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Aethon, Inc. (USA)
  • Gecko International Corporation (USA)
  • Hanool Robotics Corp. (Korea)
  • Honda Motors Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Husqvarna AB (Sweden)
  • Iberobotics S.L. (Spain)
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)
  • iRobot Corporation (USA)
  • KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
  • LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
  • RedZone Robotics (USA)
  • RoboBuilder Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • ROBOSOFT (France)
  • SeaRobotics Corporation (USA)
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
  • Yujin Robot Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • WowWee Group Limited (Hong Kong)
  • Zucchetti Group (Italy)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
  • Cost-Benefit Ratio
  • Service Robotics: The New Emerging Frontier
  • Outlook
  • Developing Countries to Spur Future Market Growth
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Funding in Robotics Companies Continues to Grow
  • Innovative Companies in Service Robotics Market
  • Challenges Confronting Service Robotics Market

2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Professional Service Robots
  • Largest Revenue Contributor for Service Robotics Market
  • Defense Applications: A Key Volume Contributor for Professional Service Robots
  • Government Spending on Military & Defense
  • A Determinant of Growth in Defense Robots Market
  • Innovative Robotic Developments in Military & Defense Sector
  • Iranian Researchers Develop Military & Rescue Robots
  • DARPA Developing Atlas, the Human-Sized Robot, for Rescue Operations
  • Robot Used for Clearing Tunnels
  • Medical Applications: A Promising Market for Professional Service Robotics Market
  • Hysterectomy and Prostatectomy
  • Service Robots Aid in Surgeries
  • Service Robots Aid in Patient Rehabilitation
  • Field Applications Drive Growth in Professional Service Robotics Market
  • Milking Systems with Advanced Features to Improve Adoption Rate
  • Positive Outlook for Dairy Industry Augurs Well for Robotic Milking Systems
  • Robots Find Favor in Automating Agricultural Tasks
  • Robot Usage in Logistics Sector Gains Momentum
  • Service Robots Take the Role of Assistants at Airports
  • Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks
  • Robotics in Hospitality Industry
  • Promising Future Ahead
  • Shortage of Labor for Dangerous Jobs to Drive Demand for the Bionic Man
  • Personal Robots Lead Charge in Service Robotics Market by Volume
  • Expanding Application Possibilities Broadens the Market
  • Aging Population Lends Traction to Eldercare-Assistive Robots
  • Paro: An Interactive Robot for Dementia Patients
  • GoCart Food Delivery Robot: Providing Care to the Elderly & Patients
  • GIRAFF+: Enabling Home-based Robotic Care
  • Home-Help Robots for Retirees: The Next Frontier of Robotic Advancements
  • Handicap Assistance Robots
  • A Key Opportunity
  • Robot Companions
  • A Major Draw
  • Despite Uncertainty over Acceptance, Companies Look to Launch Social Robots
  • Sales of Mobile Robots on the Rise
  • Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market for Home Use: Promising Growth Opportunities
  • Personal Robots Market Moves towards Open Software Platform
  • Growing Value Proposition Augurs Well for the Future of Service Robotics Market
  • Technology Innovation Spurs Growth
  • Advances in Robotics Technology Underpinning Growth of Service Robotics
  • Technology Developments Aimed at Developing Smart Models
  • Use of Cloud Technology
  • A Noteworthy Breakthrough
  • Smart Mobile Devices
  • Enhancing Potential of Service Robots
  • Enhanced Machine Vision Critical to Service Robotics
  • Telepresence to Revolutionize Service Robots Industry
  • Customizable & Networked Robots: Emerging Revenue Spinners
  • Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Service Robotics Market
  • Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth in the Non-Industrial Robots Market
  • Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS): The New Business Model
  • Open Source Software System Gains Prominence
  • Support Infrastructure: A Non-Technical Challenge for Service Robotics
  • Service Robotics Need Acceptance in Society
  • Growing Clout of Tertiary Sector Throws Spotlight on Service Robots
  • Technical Issues & Failure to Meet Performance Expectations Plague Recent Robot Launches
  • Dismal Performance of Robots in Restaurants
  • Faulty Operations Fails Robot
  • Twitter Bot Turns Racist
  • Robot Escaping from Lab
  • Facial Recognition Software Rejects Online Application
  • Safety: A Key Issue

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • What is a Robot?
  • Kinds of Robots Based on End-Use Application
  • Service Robots
  • Personal Use Robots
  • Domestic Robot
  • Entertainment Robots
  • Other Personal Use Robot Categories
  • Professional Service Robot
  • Defense Robots
  • Field Robots
  • Logistics
  • Medical Robots
  • Other Professional Service Robots
  • Kinds of Robots Based on Functional Capabilities
  • Articulated Robots
  • Cartesian Robots
  • Cylindrical Robots
  • Parallel Robots
  • SCARA Robots
  • Spherical Robots
  • Building Blocks of Robotics
  • Hardware Technologies
  • Practical Robot Software Platforms
  • Robot Cognition and Artificial Intelligence
  • Synergistic Technologies
  • Wireless Communications Technologies
  • Sensor Technologies
  • Advanced Materials and Electronics Technologies
  • High-performance and Low-cost Energy and Power Systems
  • The Future of Robotics
  • Power and Motion Technologies
  • Robotic Vehicles
  • Applications of Robotic Vehicles
  • Technology Used in Robotic Vehicles
  • Robot Standards and Safety
  • Killer Applications
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Artificial Life
  • Challenges & Limitations of Robotics
  • Programming Bottleneck
  • Cost-efficiency
  • Manipulation and Physical Interaction with Real World
  • Perception for the Unstructured Environments
  • Safety for Robotic Operation near Humans
  • Human-Robot Interaction
  • Networks of Users, Sensors and Robots
  • Rising Adoption of Robots
  • A Threat to Employment Opportunities?

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • UBTECH Robotics Unveils Cruzr Cloud-based Intelligent Humanoid Robot
  • Xiaomi Launches Mijia Robot Vacuum Cleaner in Taiwan
  • Panasonic Develops Human-like Robot
  • Lowe's Deploys LoweBot In-Store Robot
  • iRobot Introduces Roomba® 960 Vacuuming Robot
  • Gamma 2 Robotics Unveils New Security Patrol Robot
  • Asus Introduces Zenbo Home Robot
  • iRobot Launches Braava jet Mopping Robot
  • ISS Introduces Cleaning Robot in Uppsala University Hospital
  • Panasonic Unveils Tomato-picking Robot and Parallel Link Robot
  • UBTECH Robotics Introduces Alpha 2 Humanoid Robot
  • iRobot Launches Roomba 980 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
  • iRobot Unveils Ava® 500
  • ECOVACS Robotics Unveils New Products
  • Dyson Unveils First Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
  • Lowe's Innovation Labs to Launch Retail Service Robots
  • European Union Introduces Research and Innovation Programme in Robotics
  • Savioke to Launch Service Robot for Hospitality Industry

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • iRobot Acquires Sales On Demand Corporation
  • KINOVA and HIT Service Robot Ink Distribution Agreement for China
  • Discovery Robotics and Diversey Care Sign Exclusive Supply Contract
  • Midea Takes Over KUKA AG
  • Worldline Enters into Partnership with Hease Robotics
  • Domino's Inks Deal with Starship Technologies
  • Ubtech Robotics and FarEasTone Sell Robots in Taiwan
  • Intuition Robotics Raises Funding for ElliQ Robot
  • Fellow Robots Teams Up with Nihon Unisys
  • Papago Forays into Service Robots Market
  • Incheon International Airport and LG Ink MoU for Autonomous Cleaning Robots
  • Konica Minolta and Techmetics Enter into Strategic Partnership
  • OMRON Takes Over Adept Technology
  • Bell and Howell and Savioke Enter into Service Pilot Agreement
  • Johnson & Johnson Collaborates with Google
  • iRobot Secures Order from the U.S. Navy
  • iRobot Secures Multi-year Contract from Canadian Department of National Defence
  • Google Makes Investment in Savioke
  • Toyota Provides Mobility Impairment Rehabilitation Partner Robots to Japanese Hospitals

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 113 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)

  • The United States (41)
  • Canada (5)
  • Japan (17)
  • Europe (31)
  • - France (6)
  • - Germany (4)
  • - The United Kingdom (5)
  • - Italy (1)
  • - Spain (3)
  • - Rest of Europe (12)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
  • Middle East (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dj4fjf/service_robotics


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire