

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actuant Corp. (ATU) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $19.58 million, or $0.32 per share. This was down from $23.67 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $295.43 million. This was down from $305.34 million last year.



Actuant Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $19.58 Mln. vs. $23.67 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.0% -Revenue (Q3): $295.43 Mln vs. $305.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.18 - $0.23 Full year EPS guidance: $0.82 - $0.87 Full year revenue guidance: $1.080- $1.090 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX