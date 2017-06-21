Borger, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - Molori Energy Inc. (TSXV: MOL) (OTCQB: MOLOF) ("Molori" or the "Company") announced that the Company alongside it's operating partner Ponderosa Energy LLC has been proactively engaged in a comprehensive hedge program to mitigate exposure to short term swings in energy prices.

While increasing production to the partnership from 40 boepd* in June of 2016 to over 400 boepd to date through a systematic campaign of well work-overs and re-completions, Ponderosa in tandem with Molori has forward sold approximately 9000 barrels per month of oil and gas production at an average price of USD $49 per barrel (WTI) for a period of up to 18 months.

The strategy that Molori and Ponderosa are employing involves pre-selling production as it comes 'online', with a mandate of fortifying cash flows and reducing the associated business and unstable cash flows associated with the volatility short term fluctuations in global energy prices.

Theo Van Der Linde, chief financial officer of Molori, stated: "As Molori gears up for our previously announced plans to drill our first exploratory wells into the Red Cave formation, we are pleased to announce that in concert with our operating partner Ponderosa Energy, Molori has hedged a significant portion of the Company's existing production. This strategy will provide Molori with the defensive foundation required to execute on the next stage of our growth. The capital from the Company's recent financing coupled with the current hedges in place, will see that Molori remain well-positioned to continue the Company's growth in production and reserves in spite of the recent softness in energy prices."

Molori Energy's strategy is to consistently build its production and reserves in a cost efficient manner through its well work over program, while at the same time develop Molori's broad exposure to the promising Red Cave exploration and development play. The Company plans to drill the first of its wells into the Red Cave formation in July, 2017.

The Company also announced the engagement of Judy-Ann Pottinger of Vancouver, British Columbia, to assist in the Company's Investor Relations activities.

Molori will pay Ms. Pottinger a monthly fee of $8,000 for professional services. The engagement is for an initial six-month term with option to renew thereafter. Molori has granted Ms. Pottinger 100,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.26 for a period of 4 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and a further 1,000,000 to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company under the same terms.

* Per BOE amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 MCF) of natural gas to one barrel (1 bbl) of crude oil. The BOE conversion ratio of 6 mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of natural gas as compared to oil is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 1:6, utilizing a conversion on a 1:6 basis may be misleading as an indication of value. The ratio of gas to oil was 70% gas and 30% oil in June 2016 and 40% gas and 60% oil in June 2017

About Molori

Molori Energy Inc. is an oil and gas production company with current operations in the Texas Panhandle West Field.The Company owns a 25 percent working interest in certain leases located in the bifurcated Texas panhandle, operated by Texas-based independent oil and gas producer Ponderosa Energy, LLC ("Ponderosa"), This giant field was discovered in 1910 and expanded three years later to create one of the largest gas fields in the US The experienced management team at Molori is aggressively acquiring select properties which provide immediate cash flow and development opportunities, now and in the years ahead. Molori is seizing the opportunity, in the current oil & gas environment, to assemble oil and gas production now in the years ahead.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

