

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said today that the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia's (FARC) disarmament would end on June 27.



Santos made the comment at the end of a meeting with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman and the Head of the United Nations Mission for Colombia, Jean Arnault.



Santos described FARC's disarmament as good news for Colombia. 'To date, about 5,800 FARC members, including militiamen and detained members, have fulfilled this process. They have already left their weapons. They are already starting their process of reincorporation into civilian life,' he said.



