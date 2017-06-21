

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Wednesday morning, trimming significant recent losses after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a modest draw of 2.72 million barrels in United States crude oil inventories.



The Energy Information Administration is out with its official report this morning.



While inventories have been trending lower, the pace of the decline has been surprisingly slow, as U.S. drillers have been adding rigs at a furious pace despite low oil prices.



Crude oil futures dropped into bear market territory on expiration day for the July contract. August crude oil was up 8 cents at $43.59 a barrel this morning.



A Libya port withstood a rebel attack at Es Sider last night. Operations are reportedly normal today. Recent indications are that Libyan production has picked up rapidly after significant interruptions earlier this year.



