SHELTON, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- OneWayLimo.com (OWL) is now available throughout the East Coast for travelers to have access to luxury transportation to and from the airport as well as for special events, and general ground transportation. OWL is not a limousine company they are an online booking system integrating with limo companies to fill their vehicles when they're empty. OWL provides extra revenue for limo companies and low prices for customers while offering a smart and reliable way for passengers to save money on rides in professional and insured limousines to all major airports in states along the east coast including New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

"Our goal is to work with the entire black car market and offer travelers an alternative to Uber and Lyft. Customers simply log onto OneWayLimo.com for access to licensed, insured, clean and professionally operated vehicles at significantly reduced rates. OWL is doing for Limo Companies what Priceline and Expedia did for the airlines and hotels," said Joe Salemme, President and Founder of OneWayLimo. "Our booking process is simple and efficient. Book online for transportation to or from the airport, and for general ground transportation or contact us directly for special events like weddings and proms."

Since the company launched in 2015 they have offered thousands of rides at discounted prices, up to 50% off regional rates, while attracting even more passengers to ride in private limos. "Many of our customers are shocked that they can get curb to curb service from a professional and insured company at these low prices. It's good for the industry and good for consumers. We will be expanding to all 50 states by the middle of 2018," said Desiree Tavares of OWL.

OneWayLimo is working with top limousine companies in all of the states they service. "The signup process was quick and you can register as many or as few drivers as you want. When you're in the system you can see exactly which fares are available for your area, how much the fare costs, and the additional details. Working as an affiliate has been easy and convenient so far and we look forward to continue working with OneWayLimo," said Lori Rocha, owner of Premier Limo in Connecticut.

Doc Osman, Owner of Buckhead Limo in Atlanta, GA, added, "When I first found out about OneWayLimo I couldn't believe they were offering this service for free with no contract so I have freedom to work with them as a partner not a contractor."

OneWayLimo invites others to become an affiliated partner and take advantage of their online tool to fill empty legs. For additional information, contact Andrew Ford at andrew@onewaylimo.com.

