TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- AppSwarm, Corp (OTC: SWRM), a company focused on the acquisition and development of application-based technologies, announced it has reached an agreement with Winrock Financial LTD for their first acquisition tranche of $1,000,000.

Corporate Management stated, "We are pleased to have our first acquisition capital partner, Winrock Financial LTD, on board. With offices in London and Belize, Winrock hopes to attract other related groups into our M & A capital fund allowing us to move forward on multiple opportunities.

AppSwarm is currently in active acquisition discussions with three firms within the mobile gaming industry. This funding allows us to more aggressively seek to close one of the three proposed transactions."

The Company is pursuing opportunities in acquisition and development projects, along with publishing opportunities for immediate growth and diversity of related revenue streams.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Corp is a technology development and incubation company focused in accelerating the development of mobile applications and technology, fast-tracking product to market. AppSwarm partners with application developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchase agreements.

DISCLOSURES: "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

