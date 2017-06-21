FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Real Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RLBD), ("Real Brands") announced today it will continue to pursue a business strategy focusing on the legal Cannabis and Hemp Industry. In addition Real Brands has agreed to sell the trademark for "The Original Sandwich Sauce" to former Real Brands officer and the founder of "The Original Sandwich Sauce."

"Since we are deploying a new strategy, it made sense to divest "The Original Sandwich Sauce," said Real Brands CEO Jerry Pearring. "We have agreed to sell this trademark to its founder, Ed Schwartz, for 1,000,000 common shares of Real Brands, which will be returned to the Company's treasury."

"We believe that by focusing on the legal Cannabis and Hemp Industry we will have the best opportunity to grow shareholder value," said Jerry Pearring, CEO of Real Brands. "Since entering into our Letter of Intent to acquire Omega Hemp Water® in February, and subsequent closing in April, we are increasingly encouraged about additional business opportunities in this rapidly expanding industry."

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) is a publicly held company focused on the legal Cannabis and Hemp industry. The Company currently owns a super majority interest in Omega Hemp Water.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that relate to Real Brands' expectations with regard to the future impact on its results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The results anticipated by any or all of these forward-looking statements might not occur. Real Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in Real Brands' plans or expectations.

Interviews and imagery available upon request

For additional information contact:

Jerry Pearring

jerry@realbrandsusa.com

954-270-5309



