Orthopedic Bone Cement Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), Region & Segment - Research and Markets

The global orthopedic bone cement market is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2025. Growing number of orthopedic surgeries is one of the key factors expected to drive revenue growth in coming few years.



Orthopedic bone cement helps support and anchor artificial joints and fractured bones. It works by filling the empty space between the bone and an implant, which anchors the joint. This in turn provides stability and elasticity to the joints. Bone cement was introduced in 1940s and has been widely used by physicians since then. The increasing number of orthopedic surgeries globally is expected to boost demand for the cement in near future. As per Australian Society of Orthopedic Surgeons, the number of musculoskeletal surgeries had increased by 18% between 2007 and 2011 and is expected to witness continuous growth, which in turn is expected to create growth opportunity for the manufacturers.



Ageing population is another important factor responsible for increasing demand for bone cement. Old people are more susceptible to fractures and associated injury and often require joint replacement surgery. This cement provides a better alternative to screws and wires, which can create discomfort to the patients. According to a United Nations report in 2015, the population of people aged 60 years and above is projected to grow by 56% and is expected to reach 1.4 billion by 2030. This in turn is expected to bolster the patient pool for joint replacement surgeries and in turn propel revenue growth for bone cement market over the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

DJO Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Orthopedic bone cement Market Variables, Trends& Scope



4. Orthopedic bone cement Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Orthopedic bone cement Market: Regional Outlook



6. Competitive Landscape



