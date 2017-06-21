Reg A+ Offerings Significant Development for IPO Market

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Something new has caught the attention of Wall Street recently in a big way. The Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation A+ Offerings created under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, also known as the JOBS Act, has led to an illustrious milestone as the first Regulation A+ IPOs are now listed on two national stock exchanges.Regulation A reforms included in Title IV of the JOBS Act significantly increased the amount which a company can raise under what is now known as Reg A+ from $5 million to $50 million and fully preempted all state 'blue sky' review of the offerings which drastically reduces the regulatory and cost burdens.

Is the new Reg A+ the wave of the future for the IPO market compared to success of IPOs of the past like for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), only time will tell, but the start of the new platform has been positive for Myomo Inc. (NYSE: MYO) and ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM)

For the NYSE exchange Reg A+ milestone, Myomo Inc. (NYSE: MYO) began trading on June 12, 2017 opening at $7.50 and in just over a week of trading hit a high of $23.20 and closed on Tuesday at $19.25 trading over 17 Million shares for the day by the market close. Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics Company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Based on patented technology developed at MIT and the Company, Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro® product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals that have suffered a stroke, spinal cord or nerve injury such as brachial plexus injury, or other neuromuscular disability such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or multiple sclerosis (MS)

For the NASDAQ exchange Reg A+ milestone, ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) began trading on June 15, 2017 opening at $8.10 and in just a day of trading has hit a high of $11.66 and closed on Tuesday at $10.25 by the market close. California-based ADOMANI, Inc. provides school bus and fleet operators with Zero Emission Vehicle and plug-in hybrid solutions. ADOMANI brings together proven patented electric drivetrain technology, customized products, and trusted service partners to cut total cost of ownership, boost vehicle reliability, and unlock the many benefits of green technology.

In additional NASDAQ Reg A+ Developments: ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Wyoming corporation ("ShiftPixy"), announced today that it plans to conclude in the near future its IPO on Form 1-A for the offer and sale of shares of its common stock, the successful closing of which will qualify the Company for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The offering is filed under the Securities & Exchange Commission's Regulation A+ framework, which is open to both accredited and unaccredited investors. Read this and more news for Shiftpixy at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pixy.html

WR Hambrecht + Co. is acting as representative underwriter for the initial public offering for ShiftPixy. For more information, visit https://wrhambrecht.com/ipos/shiftpixy-inc-regulation-a-ipo-2017/

ShiftPixy Co-founder and CEO, Scott Absher, stated that, "We are excited to have completed our investor roadshow. The SEC has advised us that they have no further comments on our filing, meaning we can request qualification when we want. We continue to wrap up our selling efforts, and we hope to conclude the offering this week."

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital management (HCM) services provider, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps shift-based businesses navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and connect them with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management's nearly 25 years of experience with workers' compensation and compliance programs, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. ShiftPixy's complete HCM ecosystem manages regulatory requirements and compliance with regard to paid time off (PTO) laws, insurance and workers' compensation, minimum wage increases, and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as well as other applicable employment related laws and regulations.

In other IPO news: the 20th anniversary of Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) initial public offering (IPO) is still the IPO of the ages as those in the investment industry know that Amazon has been a hot stock for quite some time. However, this was not always the case. When Amazon first went public in 1997, its stock was priced at just $18 per share. From that modest beginning, the online retail giant has seen its stock skyrocket, despite a rocky period during the dot-com crash. In fact, if you had invested just $100 in Amazon's IPO, that investment would have been worth $63,990 by close May 12, 2017. (Source: http://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/082715/if-you-had-invested-right-after-amazons-ipo.asp).

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) held its IPO on Aug. 19, 2004. The company went public at $85, sold 22.5 million shares and raised over $1.9 billion. Shares of Google rose 18.05% to $100.34 at the close on its IPO date. If you had been able to purchase Google's shares at $85, you would have acquired 12 shares, or $1,020 divided by $85, before the company split its stock. As of July 27, 2015, Google Incorporated class A stock closed at $658.27 per share, while its class C stock closed at $627.26 per share. Currently, the initial investment of $1,020 would be worth $15,426.36, which is 12 shares multiplied by $658.27 per share plus 12 shares multiplied by $627.26. The return on investment (ROI) from these shares purchased at Google's IPO would be 1,415.39% (Source:http://www.investopedia.com/articles/active-trading/081315/if-you-would-have-invested-right-after-googles-ipo.asp).

