QuantumSphere, Inc.: QuantumSphere in the Process of Retaining NYSE Member Firm for the Purpose of Identifying Potential Acquisition Targets, Merger Candidates or Outright Sale of Remaining Technologies

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / QuantumSphere, Inc. (OTC PINK: QSIM), a developer and manufacturer of advanced catalyst materials designed to increase process efficiencies and production output in commercial-scale chemical plants, today issued a business update to its shareholders.

The Company is committed to working with investment bankers to vet and finance potential deals brought to the table. QuantumSphere is looking to maximize shareholder value in the near term while remaining committed to working with its industry leading partners to leverage the Company's patented technology in order to drive commercialization in the chemicals sector.

About QuantumSphere, Inc.

QuantumSphere, Inc. (OTC PINK: QSIM), is a developer and manufacturer of advanced catalyst materials used in the production of industrial chemicals. The company recently executed an MOU with Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) to purchase certain manufacturing assets and chemical related patents with royalty payments, upon successful commercialization. The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value and has had preliminary discussions with multiple parties that have expressed an interest in additional financing, being acquired, or merging into the existing operating Company. The Company is based in Santa Ana, California and its common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol QSIM. For more information, visit www.qsinano.com.

