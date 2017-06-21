The Sydney-based energy distributor and renewables developer has revealed that it will pay higher rates to households for the electricity they send to the grid from their rooftop PV arrays.It said the revised retail feed-in tariff (FIT) rates will help to soften the impact of rising energy prices in some Australian states and save money for households that have installed solar modules. AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin Energy all recently revealed that retail electricity and gas prices will rise sharply from the beginning of July."We estimate the increases in feed-in tariffs could be worth up to A$3,321 ($2,512) per year in extra savings for some customers, depending on which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...