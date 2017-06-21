sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,495 Euro		+0,158
+0,91 %
WKN: A12FQM ISIN: AU000000AGL7 Ticker-Symbol: N9Z1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AGL ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,491
17,987
15:24
17,459
17,984
15:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGL ENERGY LIMITED
AGL ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGL ENERGY LIMITED17,495+0,91 %