flynas Wins Skytrax Award for Best Low Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017

The Saudi national carrier, flynas, received a Skytrax award for Best Low Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017. The award ceremony was held in the French capital, Paris, during the International Paris Air Show.

The prestigious award is considered a global standard for excellence amongst airlines with winners decided based on votes and results of surveys over a 10month period Skytrax surveys rate quality and standards across 41 key performance indices in services and products. Skytrax also surveys millions of air travellers worldwide to provide feedback on their experiences.

Group CEO of Nas holding, Mr. Bandar Almohanna, commented on this saying: "We have an unwavering commitment to improve our services and performance to achieve the maximum satisfaction from our guests. Having been awarded the Skytrax award shows the pioneering spirit of flynas, and reflects the advancement in Saudi aviation. We, in flynas, are proud of continuously achieving excellence, and always being present in the award scene despite being in a heavily-competitive environment. We are very delighted and we always strive for more success."

Also, CEO of flynas, Mr. Paul Byrne, says: "These awards mean a great deal to us in the flynas family. It is the magnificent teamwork and care of our guests that is being recognized here today. The same teamwork that delivers great value fares and consistently high On Time Performance results".

The Skytrax award represents further recognition for flynas which also won the World Travel Awards Best Low Cost Airline of the Middle East in 2015 and 2016, and recently was awarded the Best Airline Supporting Arab Tourism.

About flynas

flynas is the leading low-cost carrier of Saudi Arabia and has a fleet of 29 aircraft, operating over 1000 scheduled flights every week to 17 destinations within Saudi Arabia and 15 international destinations. Since its launch in 2007, flynas had successfully carried more than 32 million passengers from its bases of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha.

Flynas offers its guests value for money with low fares, on time flights and superior customer service which has seen flynas awarded the Middle East's Leading Low Cost Airline from World Travel Awards on numerous occasions and also the prestigious Skytrax award for Middle East's Best Low Cost Airline in 2017.flynas continues to grow and invest in its product with a recent agreement with Airbus to purchase 120 new A320neo aircraft at a list value of US$8.6 billion. For more information visit http://www.flynas.com



