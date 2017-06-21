ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- T5 Data Centers™ (www.t5datacenters.com), innovators in providing state-of-the-art, customizable and highly reliable computing support environments, today announced the addition of two new data center sales professionals to its executive team. Michael Lee has been named Vice President Sales and Marketing, leading sales and marketing efforts for the T5@Dallas Campus, and Mark Whitener has been appointed Senior Director, Business Development, for T5@LA.

Lee has more than a decade of experience in data center and telecommunications sales, having worked with companies such as AT&T and BT Global Services. In his new position, Lee will be part of the team responsible for strategy, sales, and business development for T5's expanding T5@Dallas campus as well as general business development and brand awareness within the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

Whitener is an industry veteran with 15 years of data center and enterprise sales experience. As Senior Director, Business Development, he will be responsible for building and supporting the customer base for T5's enterprise and wholesale colocation data center services at the T5@LA facility.

"Both Dallas and Los Angeles are proven markets for enterprise and colocation data center solutions with tremendous demand potential. We are excited about the new energy that will be brought to the existing sales teams in these two markets by these seasoned executives," said Tim Bright, Executive Vice President - Enterprise Markets, for T5 Data Centers. "In addition to the best operational team in the business, we also look for technical excellence and customer focus in our sales and customer support executives. Both Michael and Mark have great credentials and industry experience and are well respected in their respective regions. We expect they both will be great additions to our sales and customer support team."

