SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - A winter drilling program at Patterson Lake South in Canada's uranium-rich Athabasca Basin has confirmed high grades of mineralization on one company's property, and suggests the mineralized trend may be extendable.

Included in this article is: Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCU) (OTCQX: FCUUF)

In a June 6 research report, Rodman & Renshaw analyst Heiko Ihle commented on results released June 5 by Fission Uranium Corp., stating that "results from the final assays of its winter program [confirmed] high-grade mineralization at the new R1515W zone at its PLS property. Six of eight holes were mineralized, with four returning multiple high-grade intervals."

In its press release, Fission Uranium, which is developing the Triple R deposit on its Patterson Lake South (PLS) property, stated assays from four holes returned "multiple high-grade intervals, including hole PLS17-557 (line 1530W), which returned 3.12% U3O8 over 8.5m in 1.24% U3O8 over 27.5m and 5.15% U3O8 over 2.0m in 1.71% U3O8 over 9.0m."

"We are impressed with the assay results, and believe that the R1515W zone could be a source of significant potential moving forward," Ihle wrote. "In addition, we highlight that only 2 of the 5 zones at PLS (R00E and R780E) are included within the current Triple R deposit resource estimate, suggesting that the upcoming resource estimate has the potential to impact current resources meaningfully."

