Self-Healing Materials Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Product (Concrete, Coatings, Polymers, Asphalt, Fiber-reinforced Composites, Ceramic, Metal), Technology, Application & Region - Research and Markets

The global self-healing materials market is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025. Rising demand for high-quality construction materials due to increased infrastructure projects and urbanization is projected to steer the market growth in the near future.



Self-healing materials are smart materials that have the ability to repair damages on their own caused due to their mechanical friction and with the efflux of time. Post injury, the molecules of these materials re-adjust to replicate the original material. Initiation of cracks and other types of damages on the microscopic level change the electrical, thermal and acoustical properties of material leading to its complete failure. These materials correct these damages with or without human intervention.



Concrete segment dominated the market with revenue exceeding USD 25 million in 2016. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% over the forecast period. Reversible polymers accounted for 36.0% of global consumption in 2016. Self-healing materials minimize the maintenance cost required for repairing damages, which is expected to be a critical factor for market growth.



These specialty products also extend the life span of the material as well as the base layer or product on which they are applied. Microencapsulated or nanoencapsulated healing agents are present in capsulated constituents, which are released upon rupture. The growth of the market is expected to escalate due to unique properties of the products yielding long-tern financial benefits as compared to conventional composites.



