Cannabis and Legal Marijuana Market Booming Growth Beneficial for Expanding Number of Companies

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the cannabis market continues to grow and develop at anunprecedented rate, growth and revenue generating opportunities are evolving for service oriented and manufacturing industries across the U.S. As grow operations boom in U.S. states where it is legally permitted, there is a race to acquire land in order to expand operations and build advanced grow facilities to meet the rising demands.Companies entrenched in the cannabis sector related industry include:Grow Condos Inc. (OTC: GRWC), Zoned Properties Inc. (OTC: ZDPY), MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTC: MYMMF) (CSE:MYM), Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTC: KWFLF) (TSX-V: CBW) and Weed Inc. (OTC: BUDZ).

Grow Condos, Inc.(OTCQB: GRWC), a fully reporting publicly traded company specialized in cannabis branded real-estate property and turn-key grow facilities, is pleased to announce today that 'Smoke on the Water' at Lake Selmac undergoes a series of modifications and culturally diverse upgrades and that the sentiment among patrons has brought growing excitement to management this high season as the resort continues incorporating enjoyable amenities and value-added services.

As of this past week, the Resort's Native American culturally rich section has received delivery of its Tee-Pees, and begun development on a territorial conversion to a very tasteful and authentic Native American tribal themed area. This culturally rich sector of the park will be enhanced with Tee-Pee style accommodations, Yoga and other spiritually enhancing activities throughout the day, and astrology and celestial centered nightly events. Read this and more news for Grow Condos athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/grwc.html

Further exciting amenities will be announced as the park concludes development. Slated projects include the incorporation of Yoga classes along with other spiritually enhancing activities throughout the day, and astrology and celestial-centered nightly events. 'Theater Night on the Water' is another event scheduled where visitors will be able to experience movie viewing on a floating screen while enjoying a peaceful night on the lake, stargazing and much more.

Pleased with the consensus from local campers and traveling vacationers thus-far, the company moves forward with exceeding confidence. The Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Zallen stated, "The concept that the 'Smoke on the Water' brings to the table is proving to be a unique and successful business model entirely suitable for an advantageous 'roll-up' acquisition opportunity. The RV and Campground sector of the Real-Estate industry is an almost wholly exclusive niche in the industry that we are very gratified to have discovered."

In other industry news and market activity from this week:

Zoned Properties Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY) a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to identify, develop, and lease sophisticated, safe and sustainable properties in emerging industries, including the licensed medical marijuana industry, last month announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 including revenue increased 33% to $540,000 compared to $406,000 for the first quarter of 2016. Read the full financial release at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ZDPY/news/Zoned-Properties-Reports-Profitable-First-Quarter-of-2017--Generates-Positive-Cash-from-Operations?id=158816&b=y.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: MYMMF)(CSE:MYM.CN)(CSE:MYM) closed up over 40% on Tuesday at $0.3337 on the OTC Markets with over 260,000 shares traded and closed up over 27% at $0.345 on the CSE Canadian exchange with over 11 million shares traded by the market close. MYM Nutraceuticals yesterday announced it has signed an exclusive deal with the Municipality of Weedon, Québec ("Weedon") to build a 1.5 million-square-foot cannabis production facility consisting of fifteen 100,000-square-foot greenhouses. Once the entire project is completed and licensed, it would be one of the largest growing operations in the world, with the potential to produce over 150,000 kilograms of cannabis per year or $750,000,000 annually. This is a first-of-its-kind partnership where a municipality has partnered with a cannabis company to build a major production facility.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTC: KWFLF) (TSX-V: CBW) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $0.7338 on the OTC markets with over 550,000 shares traded and down slightly on the TSX-Venture at $0.96 on over 4.2 million shares traded by the market close. Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. announced yesterday the company is pleased to feature its partner 2368523 Ontario Limited (d/b/a Curative Cannabis) ("Curative"). Curative has applied to become a licensed producer pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") with its proposed facility in Chatham-Kent, Ontario (the "Facility"). Curative's Facility will be purpose built for cannabis cultivation and has been designed by the expert team from Cascadia AC. Cascadia has emerged as one of the leading design and build firms in the Canadian cannabis industry and has worked on several ACMPR facilities across Canada, including leading the design and build out of the environmental control systems at Broken Coast's facility in British Columbia.

Weed Inc. (OTC: BUDZ) finished Tuesday up 7.75% at $1.39 by the market close. WEED, Inc. focuses on purchasing land and building commercial grade cultivation centers for the legal and medical marijuana sector in the United States. The company intends to consult, assist, manage, and lease its cultivation centers to licensed dispensary owners and organic grow operators. The company announced recently that its recent acquisition, Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre AgroTech"), is underway with its Cannabis Genomic Study to complete a global genomic classification of the Cannabis plant genus.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Grow Condos Inc. by the company.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact

E:mail:info@marketnewsupdates.com

Phone: +1(561)325-8757

