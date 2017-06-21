

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane said he considered the case for a rate hike at the June monetary policy meeting.



However, he voted to maintain the bank rate citing still few signs of higher wage growth despite upward pressure on inflation and chances of a sharper than expected slowing in the economy.



'Both are reasons for monetary policy not to rush its fences,' Haldane said in a speech on Wednesday.



'Provided the data are still on track, I do think that beginning the process of withdrawing some of the incremental stimulus provided last August would be prudent moving into the second half of the year,' he said.



Earlier this month, the bank re-appointed Haldane to the monetary policy committee for another three-year term.



At the June meeting, the MPC voted 5-3 to keep the record low interest rate unchanged.



Kristin Forbes, Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders sought a quarter point rate hike at the June meeting. They said partial withdrawal of stimulus will help to moderate inflation overshoot.



The risks of tightening 'too early' have shrunk. Haldane said if the policy is tightened 'too late', this could result in much steeper path of rate rises later.



BoE Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday said the time is not right to begin raising interest rates as wage growth remains anaemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX