Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares ser. B of Solstad Offshore ASA as of June 22, 2017. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.



Short name: SOFFBo ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010771215 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 130341 ----------------------------



The last day of trading is today June 21, 2017.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.