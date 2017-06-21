WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FSA

Date: 21 June 2017

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC

Legal Entity Identifier 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Name of scheme: The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust

Period of return: From: 1 December 2016 To: 21 June 2017

Balance under scheme from previous return: 10, 433,666 shares

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: 0

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: 2,150,000

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period 8,283,666

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 10,000,000 - 5 December 2012

10,000,000 - 27 October 2016