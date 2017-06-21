sprite-preloader
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, June 21

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically.

To: The FSA

Date: 21 June 2017

Name of applicant:John Wood Group PLC
Legal Entity Identifier549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Name of scheme:The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:From:1 December 2016To:21 June 2017
Balance under scheme from previous return:10, 433,666 shares
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:0
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:2,150,000
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period8,283,666
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission10,000,000 - 5 December 2012
10,000,000 - 27 October 2016
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period8,283,666

Name of contact:Lorraine Sproule
Address of contact:Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen
Telephone number of contact:01224 851000

