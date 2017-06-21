PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint protection by delivering unified, multi-layer protection driven by machine learning and intelligent automation, today announced it has deepened its executive bench with the addition of Nicholas Warner who joins as Chief Revenue Officer. Warner was most recently the senior vice president of worldwide sales at Cylance.

"Nick was an early executive at Cylance and has experienced firsthand how quickly the endpoint protection space has evolved. His success in driving company revenue will be a key factor in how we continue to strategically build momentum for SentinelOne around the world," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. "Nick has a deep understanding of the endpoint market, and shares our vision to continue and shape what cyber security will look like in the future. We are extremely pleased to welcome him to the team."

In his role as CRO, Warner will lead all global sales and field operations for SentinelOne. In his previous role as head of sales for Cylance, Warner helped develop the field strategy, built out the global sales team, and spearheaded the company's initial hyper-growth and global success. Prior to Cylance, Warner held global sales leadership roles at McAfee, and enterprise sales leadership roles at Websense (later acquired by Forcepoint).

"Given the number of businesses that still rely on ineffective, signature-based antivirus, there is tremendous opportunity to replace it with true, proven next-generation endpoint technology like SentinelOne," said Warner. "I've been entrenched in the industry for more than 15 years and have been watching SentinelOne emerge as the leader in the space. Only SentinelOne provides fully automated prevention, response, and remediation all in a single agent that requires no infrastructure. I look forward to joining a seasoned executive team that puts its money where its mouth is and brings a fundamentally sound approach to security."

The company has hit a number of strategic milestones this year including a $70 million series C investment led by Redpoint Ventures, placement as a Visionary on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, and a coveted "recommended" rating from NSS Labs for Advanced Endpoint Protection. The addition of Warner rounds out a string of solid executive leadership additions in the past six months; the company announced the addition of a CFO and CMO and new vice president of worldwide channels in April.

