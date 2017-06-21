OTTAWA, ON and SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) -

Sidense will be exhibiting its one-time programmable (OTP) non-volatile memory (NVM) IP at the Sensors Expo and Conference Wednesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 29 in San Jose, Calif. The need to convert analog "real world" events into the digital world (for analysis and response) is seeing unprecedented growth. This almost insatiable demand for sensors is seen across all key market segments. Major drivers include mobile communications, wearables, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, industrial and medical electronics.

Stop by the Sidense booth (#1047) to find out how low-cost, secure and reliable 1T-NVM IP, available from 180nm to 16nm including HV and BCD process nodes, can be a key component in your Smart Connected designs for analog/sensor trimming and calibration, code and key storage, device configuration and device ID.

About Sidense Corp.

Sidense Corp. provides very dense, highly reliable, and secure Logic Non-Volatile Memory (LNVM) IP for one-time programmable (OTP) and emulated Multi-time Programmable (eMTP) use in standard-logic CMOS processes. The Company, with approximately 170 patents issued, published or pending, licenses OTP memory IP based on its innovative one-transistor 1T-Fuse' bit cell, which does not require extra masks or process steps to manufacture. Sidense 1T-NVM macros provide a better field-programmable, reliable and cost-effective solution than flash, mask ROM, eFuse and other embedded and off-chip NVM technologies for many code storage, encryption key, analog trimming, and device configuration uses.

Over 170 companies, including many of the top fabless semiconductor manufacturers and IDMs, have adopted Sidense 1T-NVM as their embedded non-volatile memory solution for more than 670 designs at 60 process nodes. Customers are realizing outstanding savings in solution cost and power consumption along with better security and reliability for applications ranging from mobile and consumer devices to high-temperature, high-reliability automotive and industrial electronics. The IP is offered at and supported by all top-tier semiconductor foundries and selected IDMs. Sidense is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sidense.com.

