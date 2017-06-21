TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ILA) ("iLOOKABOUT" or "the Company") today announced that it has entered into a market making services agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG"), a prequalified TSXV LiquidityPro Provider, registered IIROC Dealer and TSX Venture Member, pursuant to the TSXV LiquidityPro program.

Under the terms of the Agreement iLOOKABOUT Corp. shall pay ITG monthly compensation of $5,000 and applicable TSXV LiquidityPro monthly administration fees of $500 for market making services designed to promote market stability, natural liquidity, mitigate price volatility, and enhance the trading experience for investors. TSX Venture will provide performance monitoring, oversight, and billing administration for the term of the Agreement. The Agreement takes effect on July 1, 2017 and may be terminated by iLOOKABOUT, ITG or TSX Venture for any reason upon the provision of sixty days prior written notice.

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company's proprietary StreetScape' imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort', unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort' which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Laurence Rose

Chief Executive Officer

laurence.rose@ilookabout.com

647.920.6383

www.ilookabout.com