Songtradr Expands Footprint into UK with Milamber Ventures PLC Partnership

Partnership continues music licensing platform's global saturation with key UK alliance

LONDON, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Songtradr, the fastest-growing music licensing platform in the world, announces today, a long-term partnership with Milamber Ventures PLC (NEX: MLVP), the premiere UK-based media, technology and education growth accelerator, to establish essential business development and territorial expansion of Songtradr in the UK.

This partnership with Milamber Ventures PLC expands Songtradr's presence to a key market where commercial music licensing is a highly fragmented industry for European based brands, filmmakers and advertising agencies. The focus will be on sales, marketing and content acquisition.

"Songtradr has been experiencing rapid growth with our disruptive licensing model, and we have looked for the most strategic of partnerships globally to help support us across European territories," said Paul Wiltshire, founder and CEO of Songtradr. "Milamber Ventures PLC has deep insight in music and media business growth, and that's a strong proof point towards successful prowess in the business and usage of music, and of rights ownership."

This expansion into the UK follows Songtradr's recently doubled growth into more than 150 countries and over 75,000 artists, songwriters and catalogs. The platform provides music buyers in the advertising, TV and film industries with unprecedented access to commercial music from all over the globe.

"Songtradr is at the cutting edge of what is now the digitization and simplification of the music industry, providing an essential and streamlined service to both creators and users of music," said Charlie Dilks, Managing Partner at Milamber Ventures PLC. "Their platform is best in class and the experience of the team involved is unprecedented. The Songtradr platform already has many talented UK artists and songwriters on board, and there is no doubt it will be very well received in the UK by both music buyers and creators of music alike."

About Songtradr:

Songtradrconnects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.

About Milamber:

Milamber Ventures PLC is a growth accelerator business focusing on Creative Media, Technology and Education. As well as funding and access to funds, Milamber specialises in the incubation and delivery of business development programmes for high value, innovative growing businesses. Milamber helps companies to navigate the wide spectrum of opportunities to grow their businesses either organically, via collaborative partnerships, with or without funding events, through mergers and/or acquisitions, either locally or on a global scale.

CONTACT:

Sam Tannenbaum, MWWPR for Songtradr,

stannenbaum@mww.com