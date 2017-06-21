Velocity Trade Opens Johannesburg Office

TORONTO, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Velocity Trade (the 'firm') formally announces the opening of their Johannesburg office. "Our Cape Town office was established in early 2011 and has grown substantially over the last 6 years in line with our South Africa business. The Johannesburg office will support the firm's growth plans in the region as we broaden our product offering," said Simon Grayson, Velocity Trade Group CEO.

"Our Johannesburg operation will enable us to provide local service to our clients and support the roll out of new product lines to both local and international clients," says Daniel Carter, Velocity Trade South Africa Managing Director. "We look forward to strengthening our Johannesburg team and building on the growth achieved over recent years."

About Velocity Trade

Established in 2007, Velocity Trade is a global equity, foreign exchange and precious metals broker dealer and serves as a trusted trading partner to corporations and institutions around the globe. Velocity Trade has offices in Toronto, Montreal, London, Sydney, Auckland and Cape Town. The firm and its subsidiaries are regulated internationally by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC); Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), and South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB), among others. Velocity Trade Capital and Velocity Trade Limited are participating members of the TMX and ASX respectively.

Media Contact:

Simon Grayson

Chief Executive Officer

Velocity Trade

T: +1-416-855-2800

E: info@velocitytrade.com



Daniel Carter

Managing Director

Velocity Trade South Africa

T: +27-21-200-8801

E: dan@za.velocitytrade.com

