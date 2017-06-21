BOXBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Lightower Fiber Networks, the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over its own network, announced its initiative to strengthen its all-fiber connectivity to Cable Landing Stations across the Eastern Seaboard. By leveraging Lightower's customizable, all-fiber networking solutions, carriers, content providers, service providers, international and U.S.-based companies can easily connect to and from critical cable landing stations and strategic networking hubs.

Cable landing stations serve as the meeting point where submarine cables from around the globe intersect with terrestrial networks. Cable landing stations located on the East coast link the majority of trans-Atlantic cables to Europe, Central America, South America, and Africa. Lightower works closely with organizations to design custom all-fiber networking solutions between cable landing stations to its 275+ on-net data centers, 500+ on-net telco hotels and central offices, major cloud providers, or any of Lightower's 22,000+ service locations across 17 states, resulting in high-performance connectivity from the U.S. to abroad.

"Lightower's high capacity connectivity within key cable landing stations allow organizations endless international connectivity options," commented Phil Olivero, CTO for Lightower. "From these cable landing stations, organizations can leverage Lightower's geographically diverse network paths across the Northeast, including its multiple crossings from Manhattan to NJ as an alternate route in highly congested areas, as well as our unique Transcom route, which utilizes a unique path, diverse of the I-95 corridor, between New York City and Washington D.C."

Lightower's complete suite of high-performance network services include:

Ethernet service from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps

Wavelength service from 1 Gbps to 100 Gbps

Dedicated Internet access to 10 Gbps

Dark fiber

Managed private optical networks

Data center & cloud connectivity

Ultra-low latency solutions

Video transport solutions

Wireless backhaul and small cell solutions

About Lightower Fiber Networks

Lightower Fiber Networks is the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over our own network, enabling award-winning customer support and service reliability. Lightower delivers customized solutions to thousands of customers in health care, financial services, media and content, cloud infrastructure, carriers, government, education, and other large enterprises. The Lightower Network extends over 33,000 route miles throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, providing dense connectivity to over 22,000 service locations including 275+ data centers and 7,000+ wireless towers and small cells. For more information, visit www.lightower.com or call 1.888.LT.FIBER.

