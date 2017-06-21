VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Wavefront Wireless Commercialization Centre Society ("Wavefront"), a Centre of Excellence headquartered in Vancouver, BC, announced a new partnership today with Two Tall Totems, a premium software development company. As the newest member of Wavefront's Trusted Partner Network, Two Tall Totems will be available to provide innovation solutions to enterprise and government organizations across the country.

Wavefront helps corporate clients build their digital capacity and remain relevant and globally competitive. Acting as an innovation intermediary, Wavefront matches corporate needs with tech solutions offered by Canada's most innovative startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Founded by brothers Chris and David Hobbs in 2010, Two Tall Totems is a premium software team specializing in designing and developing mobile apps, complex websites, and enterprise software. They have a team of 30 professional engineers and developers with many years of experience in software design and complex software development both in the front end and the back end. They have created successful tech solutions for leading companies such as Harbour Air, City of Surrey and Shoes.com. The company is a beneficiary of Wavefront's Accelerator Services. They have taken part in Global Market Entry Trips hosted by Wavefront, used devices in Wavefront's Wireless Zones for usability testing and taken part in numerous Wavefront events.

"We see tremendous potential for Two Tall Totem's solutions to help corporate clients who recognize the need to innovate but don't have the capabilities in-house," explains Christian Magsisi, VP, Enterprise Solutions with Wavefront. "We are in active discussions with several companies who could grow their businesses substantially if they had the ability to update legacy systems or move projects from planning to reality. Partners like Two Tall Totems can help deliver the solutions they need."

Chris Hobbs, President and Co-Founder of Two Tall Totems, said, "Given on our history of successes working with Wavefront, we believe that this partnership will provide robust end-to-end solutions including strategy, execution, design and development. Together, we will guide our clients through digitally transforming their businesses to help them become more globally competitive."

Wavefront programs are focused on driving economic impact in Canada. Over the past five years, their programs for startups and SMEs have helped to generate $418 billion in GDP, and 6,700+ jobs and $14 in economic benefits for every $1 in public funding, according to a recent Economic Impact Report.

By extending their expertise and connections to corporate Canada, Wavefront is helping to drive innovation and generate further economic benefits.

About Wavefront

Wavefront is Canada's leader in transforming business through mobile and IoT innovation. We are a centre for commercialization for companies in the wireless and IoT technologies space. Our vision is to build a globally relevant, nationally connected ecosystem that delivers digital capacity, competitiveness and prosperity for Canadians.

