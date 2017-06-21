WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- The National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of 420 large U.S. employers, announced today the appointment of Hassan B. Azar, senior vice president, total rewards at US Foods, to its elite board of directors.

"We are very pleased that Hassan has agreed to join our very talented board of directors," said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. "His many years of developing and managing employee benefit and HR programs at large companies will prove to be a great asset to our board as well as to our employer members as they continue to find solutions to control rising health care benefit costs."

In his role at US Foods, Azar is responsible for the strategic direction and management of the company's employee compensation and benefit programs, an employee service center, HR information systems, executive compensation and stock programs. Previously, Azar held senior HR and benefit positions at Mondelez International, Kraft Foods, Delphi Automotive and Ford Motor Company. Hassan has a Master's Degree in Business Administration, a Masters in Health Services Administration and a Bachelors of Arts from the University of Michigan. He also has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Detroit School of Law.

"On behalf of our board of directors, we welcome Hassan and look forward to his valuable insights and the many contributions we know he will make as a director," said Judith Verhave, Chairman of the Board of the National Business Group on Health.

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group leads initiatives to address the most relevant health care issues facing employers today and enables human resource and benefit leaders to learn, share and leverage best practices from the most progressive companies. Business Group members, which include 72 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

Media Contact:

Ed Emerman

609-275-5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com



