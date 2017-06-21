VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Savant Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SVT)(OTC: SVATF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Patrick McGrath, Douglas Urch and Jack McClintock were elected as directors of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") held Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Vancouver, B.C.. The shareholders also approved a special resolution adopting new Articles for the Company at the Shareholders Meeting. The Company's new Articles are available for viewing under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Company also plans to change its name to "Blue Moon Zinc Corp." from "Savant Explorations Ltd." to better reflect the Company's focus on the Blue Moon zinc project. The name change and symbol change will be announced on receipt of regulatory approval.

"We felt this name change was an important first step as we focus our attention towards advancing our Blue Moon Zinc Project" says Patrick McGrath, CEO of Savant Explorations.

About Savant

The Company is focused on the wholly-owned advanced stage Blue Moon Zinc project. The Blue Moon project has a current resource estimate of 2.62 million tons with a grade of 6.01% zinc in the Indicated category and 2.68 million tons with a grade of 5.98% zinc in the Inferred category plus significant values of copper, silver and gold. The resource is open at depth and along strike and historical metallurgical testing indicates favourable recoveries. A NI 43-101 report detailing the resource and summarizing metallurgical recoveries is available on the company's website (www.savantexplorations.com) and filed on SEDAR on February 21, 2008. The Company plans to advance the project to feasibility and permitting.

Qualified Persons

Jack McClintock, P. Eng, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address access to capital, regulatory approvals, exploration and development drilling, exploitation and development activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com

Contacts:

Savant Explorations Ltd.

Patrick McGrath

CEO

1-832-499-6009

pmcgrath@bluemoonmining.com

www.savantexplorations.com



