RALEIGH, N.C., 2017-06-21 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading social marketing software company Sysomos today introduced Sysomos Display, a command center suite that integrates content and data from third party channels across marketing PR, advertising, finance, CRM, and customer support. Sysomos Display provides an unparalleled level of visibility and insight not possible with existing isolated enterprise tools and services.



Sysomos Display eliminates blind spots, making it easier to compare metrics, coordinate teams, allocate resources, and make informed decisions. It's always on, accurate, and updated in real-time to inform the entire organization with a single source of insight across multiple departments.



"Marketing leaders typically utilize siloed services and sources for data and metrics on the performance of brands, products, and people," said Peter Heffring, CEO, Sysomos. "The challenge has been that, up until now, content and key metrics have come through incompatible apps, with multiple logins and inconsistent user experiences, making it impossible to get a holistic view of the business in real time. Sysomos Display addresses this issue by enabling a real-time, integrated view of content and metrics from 3rd party channels, right alongside the entire Sysomos platform suite."



Sysomos Display is built on an open data platform with a flexible architecture, allowing organizations to securely access internal proprietary data, connect to external data sources, and add new sources over time. A customizable interface allows users to create awareness and manage performance to aligned goals across multiple functions and roles. Other key features include:



-- Secure login, with single sign-on and unlimited internal seats -- Custom filters for brands, competitors, and other entities -- Customizable Dashboard allows for commenting, sharing, and exporting -- Scrolling display automatically rotates through each screen



For more information on Sysomos Display, please visit https://sysomos.com/display.



