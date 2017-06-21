Speedway portfolio delivers industry-leading performance and enterprise-grade reliability for retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing industries



SEATTLE, 2017-06-21 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impinj (PI), a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions, today introduced the Impinj Speedway R120 one-port, enterprise-grade fixed reader that connects RAIN RFID-enabled items to the Internet. The Speedway reader portfolio now includes three models to support one, two, or four antennas with expansion up to 32 antennas. Speedway readers deliver industry-leading performance with proven enterprise-grade reliability, and enable users to right-size their reader selection for applications in retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing.



Speedway R120 readers provide item-level visibility for use cases including smart fitting rooms, interactive product displays, and inventory management. With read rates up to 200 items per second, Speedway R120 readers are optimized for single read zones, with expandability to eight read zones. Available now, the Speedway R120 reader comes standard with one antenna port and can be upgraded to eight antenna ports with purchase of the Impinj R120 Port Pack which includes an Impinj antenna hub and GPIO adapter.



"Our customers have asked for a one-port reader that delivers Speedway's proven performance and reliability," said John Frederiksen, Impinj senior director of product management. "The Speedway R120 reader extends the value of the Speedway family, allowing businesses to choose the model that best meets their needs, while also providing a portfolio that easily scales to enable additional use cases as business needs change."



The Speedway portfolio is part of the Impinj platform which includes RAIN RFID endpoints, connectivity, and software. The Impinj platform wirelessly delivers Item Intelligence™-an item's identity, location, and authenticity-to business and consumer applications, helping businesses improve efficiencies, increase sales, and delight customers. Organizations around the world use the Impinj platform to connect items to applications, enabling the Internet of Things.



With application development tools and hardware accessories that are common across the Speedway portfolio, users can accelerate solution development and scale deployments as business needs change. For more information about the Speedway R120 reader and Impinj connectivity products, visit: www.impinj.com/platform/connectivity.



About Impinj Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions. The Impinj Platform connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers' licenses, food and luggage to applications such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport and sell. The Impinj Platform wirelessly delivers information about these items' unique identity, location and authenticity, or Item Intelligence™, to the digital world, which Impinj believes is the essence of the Internet of Things. For more information visit www.impinj.com.



