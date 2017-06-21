Signing Ceremony

Power plant construction site map



TOKYO, June 21, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Societe Tunisienne de l'Electricite et du Gaz (STEG) for a gas-fired combined cycle power plant with a generation capacity of 450 MW in Rades, in Ben Arous Governorate, the Tunisian Republic.The Power Plant construction site is located about 10 km east of the Tunisian capital, Tunis. After the start of its operation, it is expected to provide about 10% of the country's total power generating capacity. The power plant will adopt gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) generation, which is highly efficient with less greenhouse gases, and aims to start with gas turbine initial operation in May 2019, with combined cycle full operation starting in April 2020. The project cost is approximately 38 billion yen, which is financed by the Japanese Official Development Assistant (ODA) organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).In constructing the Power Plant, Sumitomo Corporation will provide balance of plant and undertake civil and installation work. MHPS will provide a M701F gas turbine, a heat recovery steam generator and a steam turbine, and dispatch technical advisors and supervisors to support during the installation and commissioning periods. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will provide generators. At the same time, MHPS's European subsidiary signed a six-year maintenance contract. In 1985, MHPS delivered gas and oil-fired boilers and steam turbines for a power plant in the same power station, which is still being operated in good condition at a high availability.Following the democratization that occurred with so called the 'Jasmine Revolution' in 2011, Tunisia's economic growth has accelerated, making the development of new power sources a vital issue. The Power Plant will contribute to the Japanese government's "Partnership for Quality Infrastructure" initiative, and Japanese funds and technology will be utilized to meet domestic power demand and help improving basic infrastructure in Tunisia.Sumitomo Corporation has been involved in the construction (EPC) of power plants worldwide with a total capacity exceeding 50,000 MW, and will leverage its extensive track record and experience of successfully completed agreements to enhance its infrastructure-related business on a global scale, thereby contributing to the economic development of countries across the planet through infrastructure improvement.MHPS will continue to promote GTCC generation facilities globally, in order to pursue effective use of natural resources, stable energy supplies, in reduction of environmental impact and sustainability.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_SigningCeremony62117.jpgSigning Ceremonyhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MHIPowerPlant.jpgPower plant construction site mapAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.