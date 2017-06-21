

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Karen Handel has won a closely contested special House election in Georgia, which was seen as an acid test for President Donald Trump's presidency.



Handel, who has been Georgia's Secretary of State, won 52.7 percent of the votes against her Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who garnered 47.3.



The special election was called after Rep. Tom Price vacated the seat to become the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Federal Cabinet.



Price had won re-election by more than 23 percentage points last November.



However, even a narrow victory by Handel is seen as a face-saver for Trump, and as a sign of support for his agenda.



In South Carolina fifth district, Republican Ralph Norman beat Democrat Archie Parnell. Norman won by a surprisingly close 3-point margin in a solidly conservative area.



These wins protected Republicans' 24-seat majority in the House of Representatives.



With the President's approval rate at a low level, and the Government mired in controversy surrounding the Trump Campaign's Russian connection, Democrats had hoped to strike a blow against Trump's presidency.



Georgia's sixth district is a traditionally safe Republican forte, but the GOP had to spent a record-setting $50 million to retain a seat that looked to be slipping from the party.



Democrats too have been pumping money into the race, making it the most expensive congressional contest in history.



The House seat became a focus of Democrats nationwide rallying against Trump, pitting a political newcomer Jon Ossoff against the businesswoman-turned politician.



Trump himself led the attack against Ossoff, claiming the documentary filmmaker and former congressional staffer wants to raise taxes and kill health care.



'Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you,' Trump said on Twitter Wednesday.



Handel gave a special thanks to Trump in addition to thanking House Speaker Ryan, the House leadership and 'so many of the members across this country'.



