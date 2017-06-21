OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $23 million from a major European airport group to provide multiple units of its RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) Explosive Detection Systems.

OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "Our RTT hold baggage systems continue to be well received in the marketplace by customers that seek to meet ECAC detection standard guidelines. We are excited to serve this customer and look forward to expanding our RTT installed base in the region."

The RTT employs a proprietary, solid-state approach to provide high-resolution 3-D imaging, and its unique design allows for the efficient inspection of hold baggage and air cargo. RTT has passed the European Civil Aviation Conference's (ECAC) HBS EDS Standard 3 requirement and has been deployed by numerous airports and air logistics providers.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

