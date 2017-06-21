

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - There are many different ways to compare national responsibility for climate change. These include current emissions - which can be viewed in absolute figures or on a per capita basis - as well as historical emissions and the carbon footprint of consumption, including imported goods.



There's also the question of whether you include deforestation, or the extraction of fossil fuels. Each approach gives a different insight - but none gives the whole picture when taken alone.



Comparing nations solely on the basis of gross figures can be misleading, given their vastly varied sizes and populations. To get a more meaningful picture, it's essential to consider emissions on a per-person basis.



From this perspective, the list is topped by small countries with energy-intensive industries such as Qatar and Bahrain, and large developing nations such as India and China look significantly less polluting. Since carbon dioxide added to the atmosphere can stay there for centuries, historical emissions are just as important - or even more important - than current emissions.



The tricky question of historical responsibility is one of the key tensions in the process of negotiating a global climate deal. Measured by cumulative emissions between 1850 and 2007, the U.S. comes out as the worst polluter. It's also possible to look at historical emissions per person, and then the U.K. shoots close to the top of the rankings, while China drops towards the bottom.



Imported and exported goods add more complexity to the equation. Focusing on where emissions are produced Would be unfair, because much of the carbon output of countries such as China are generated while producing goods that are ultimately consumed in richer nations.



If emissions are measured in terms of consumption rather than production (that is, each country's exports are excluded from its footprint, and its imports added), a different picture emerges. This leads to arguably the best measure of current responsibility for climate change: the total carbon footprint of the average person in each nation.



Viewed from this perspective, a list of the ten worst polluting nations is given below, though updated reliable data is in short supply. The data for the list below is based on The Guardian's Ultimate Climate Change FAQ and various other sources.



