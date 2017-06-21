Manned Security Services Market in the Middle East to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2021 - Increasing Focus on Developing Infrastructure - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Manned Security Services Market in the Middle East 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The Manned Security Services Market in the Middle East to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Manned Security Services Market in the Middle East 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is utilization of smarter and networked systems along with manned security. There has been seen a rise in using physical security solutions like technologically advanced intruder alarms, video surveillance, electronic locks, perimeter protections and various identification systems. The internet of things along with manned security services have a high potential to offer a very secured environment to people. Through connected devices, apps, sensors and advanced devices installed the entire infrastructure helps manned security to get a clear vision of every part of an infrastructure.





According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing focus on developing infrastructure. With the ongoing process of modernization, the shift from agricultural to urban forms of work has been noticed. With the shift of people from rural to urban areas creates economic, social and cultural changes as people changes their lifestyle on coming to the urban areas. The world has proceeded in the path of urbanization because of factors like rising population and need for better standard of living. Middle East accounts for one of the most urbanised regions in the world and is still developing its boundaries to expand its cities.





Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of training given to the security officers. One of the biggest issues with the security services is lack of training to the security officers. For managing the vital services aspect such as security one needs to be trained enough to handle the technological as well as critical aspects of ground security. Prior training not only mitigates the risk of critical incidences to occur because of less or no training but also provides a better view to the security officers on how to manage such incidences in future. This job is generally stressful in nature, the officers with lack of training feels an unpreparedness always due to which they lost in confidence on themselves on how to handle any uncertain incident. This creates a sense of instability amongst the common people and the assets under control of such officers are also remains at risk.

Key vendors:



G4S

Hemaya

Securitas

Transguard



Other prominent vendors:



Magnum Security Services

Transguard Group

Control Risks Ltd.

Unity Resources Group

Triple Canopy



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



