CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that the Company will jointly develop a digital insurance app for the Chinese market with its local partner, AMC Shanghai. AMC's Medical Care and Insurance Division will be heading up the project along with NSAV's latest acquisition, Shanghai based Vital Strategic Research Institute. China's digital insurance market, which was $12.5 billion U.S. Dollars is 2015 is expected to soar to $136 billion U.S. Dollars by 2020.

Shanghai based Vital Strategic Research Institute (VSRI) is a medical research firm with a long history of expertise in design, clinical trials and global research. VSRI has collaborated with pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The Company sees VSRI as a major opportunity in the world's largest country and second largest consumer market. VSRI's profits showed a dramatic increase in 2016 and the Company fully expects this growth to continue. The Company will release VSRI's June 30, 2017 financial statements in the first half of July. VSRI has websites in both English and Chinese.

http://www.vitalstrategic.com/collaborators.html

http://www.vitalstrategic.com.cn/Home/cooperatingagency

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "There is no doubt that Digital Insurance and m-Health in China has enormous potential. With AMC Shanghai and VSRI, along with our own world class IT team, I am fully confident that NSAV can succeed in this booming market."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/NSAVHolding/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of NSAV Holding, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. NSAV Holding, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by NSAV Holding, Inc. or any other person.

For further information please contact

NSAV

1 (570- 595-2432)

info@nsavholdinginc.com



