Smart Communications' solution integrated in to Client Connect to help institutions attract, engage, retain and service clients.

Sapient Global Markets, a leading global provider of business technology and consulting services for the financial and commodity markets, and Smart Communications™, a Leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management software, today announced that the SmartCOMM™ solution, will be integrated into Sapient Client Connect.

Client Connectis an outcome-focused proposition for financial institutions, designed to reduce operational costs associated with marketing operations and client servicing, and to leverage leading technology platforms as a foundation for their strategic transformation.

SmartCOMM helps organizations create, manage and deliver personalized customer communications, enhancing the customer experience and providing enterprises with a faster, more cost-effective approach to scaling conversations. By integrating SmartCOMM in Client Connect, banks, wealth and investment managers, and insurance firms can streamline and improve the personalization of their communications across the customer engagement lifecycle from marketing operations, through onboarding and client servicing.

"This is a natural evolution of our longstanding relationship with Smart Communications and our proven expertise in deploying and integrating their platform," said Guru Sundararaman, vice president at Sapient Global Markets. "We continually strive to improve our Client Connect offering in response to market needs. By partnering with the leader in cloud-based customer communications management, we're confident our clients will have stronger engagement with their clients and customers, resulting in lower costs, increased loyalty, and growth."

"Every interaction between a financial organization and its customers is critical to customer retention and growth, and these interactions continue to increase in complexity. Together with Sapient, we are proud to support a growing number of financial enterprises as they manage both the compliance risks and the engagement benefits of scaling conversations with their customers," said George Wright, CEO at Smart Communications.

About Sapient Global Markets:

Sapient Global Markets, a part of the Publicis.Sapient digital transformation platform, is a leading provider of services to today's evolving financial and commodity markets. We offer services and unique methodologies across business consulting, user experience, operations, program management, technology development and solutions. Fusing creativity, technology and industry expertise, we enable our clients to grow and enhance their businesses, create robust and transparent infrastructure, manage costs, and foster innovation to their customers and throughout their organizations. Sapient Global Markets operates in key financial and commodity centers worldwide, as well as in large technology development and operations outsourcing centers globally. For more information, visit www.sapientglobalmarkets.com.

About Smart Communications™

Smart Communications helps the world's largest enterprises simplify their customer and business communications while making those communications do even more. In 2004, we pioneered the new generation of CCM solutions, and today we're still leading the industry as the only cloud/hybrid-cloud solution in the Gartner leaders' quadrant. Smart Communications customers rely on our team for the undivided attention of the only independent company 100% focused on enterprise CCM. No one does more to simplify template management and put so much control in the hands of the user. That's why more than 300 global brands many in the world's most highly regulated industries rely on us to scale the conversation.

Smart Communications is headquartered in London and serves its customers from offices located in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartDXTM, SmartCORRTM for Salesforce and SmartCaaSTM for Partners. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005790/en/

Contacts:

Sapient Media Contact:

Sapient Global Markets

Geoff Whitehouse, +44 (0) 207 456 6550

gwhitehouse@sapient.com

or

GingerMay PR for Smart Communications

Michelle Campbell, +44 (0)203 642 1124

michelle.campbell@gingermaypr.com