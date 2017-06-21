SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 --Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, and a vertically-integrated producer of gourmet coffees for the commercial, retail and direct sales channels, today announced that its common stock will commence trading on The NASDAQ Capital Market LLC under the symbol YGYI as of the opening of trading this morning. In honor of the listing, Youngevity plans to participate in a Bell Ringing ceremony at the NASDAQ MarketSite at Times Square in New York City on a date to be determined.

"To say we have dreamed about, planned, and anxiously waited for this day for years would be an understatement," stated Steve Wallach, Chairman and CEO of Youngevity. "Our executive team and board have been focused on this goal for quite some time, yet we were patient in our approach, believing our growth as a Company needed to provide the foundation to justify listing on The NASDAQ. Today we are rewarded for our patience and look forward to telling the Youngevity story to a wider array of investors worldwide."

Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity said, "Listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market is a tremendous milestone for our Company, our shareholders, and our distributors. As a Company we feel we have accomplished a great deal to qualify for this prestigious opportunity and we are extremely excited to begin trading on the NASDAQ, as it allows so many more investors to consider Youngevity as a holding within their portfolio. We believe NASDAQ offers increased liquidity and visibility as one of the most respected exchanges in the world, and we look forward to those attributes contributing to the recognition of what Youngevity and YGYI are all about."

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the expected benefits to be derived from the NASDAQ listing, including increased liquidity and visibility. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance, and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Chuck Harbey

PCG Advisory Group

charbey@pcgadvisory.com

646.863.7997



