Global 2017 Ready-Mix Concrete Strategic Business Report - Developing Economies Dominate, Continue to Drive Future Market Growth - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ready-Mix Concrete - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ready-Mix Concrete in Thousand Cubic Meters. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 258 companies including many key and niche players such as
- ACC Limited (India)
- Barney & Dickenson, Inc. (USA)
- Buzzi Unicem SpA (Italy)
- CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. (Mexico)
- CRH plc (Ireland)
- Dillon Bros Ready Mix Concrete, LLC (USA)
- HeidelbergCement AG (Germany)
- Hanson UK (UK)
- LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Livingston's Concrete Service, Inc. (USA)
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (USA)
- Prism Cement Limited (India)
- R.W. Sidley, Inc. (USA)
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USA)
- UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India)
- Vicat SA (France)
- Vulcan Materials Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- A Primer
- Developing Economies Dominate, Continue to Drive Future Market Growth
- Low Penetration Levels in Developing Markets Offers Ample Scope
- Developed Regions Home to More Number of RMC Producers
- Residential Construction Segment Dominates the RMC Market
- Ready-Mix Concrete & Pricing
- Aspects Associated with Ready Mix Concrete
- At Production/Supply Point
- At Manufacturer's Point
- High Degree of Competition
- A Major Attribute of the Industry
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
- Innovative Concrete Solutions Address Evolving Construction Requirements
- High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance Concrete
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Ready-Mix Concrete Prospects Directly Linked to Global Construction Activity
- Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand for Construction Materials
- Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for Construction Industry
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Ready-Mix Concrete
- Ready-Mix Concrete Vs Precast Concrete Products
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- End-Use Applications
- Process of Ready Mix Concrete Supply
- Delivery Process
- Truck Mixer for Delivering Ready-Mix Concrete
- Metered Concrete
- Hybrid Approach Combining Traditional On- Site Mixing and RMC
- Green RMC
- Background
- Admixtures
- Types of Facilities
- Fixed Plant Facilities
- Portable Plant Facilities
- Factors Governing the Choice of Facility Type
- Types of Batches
- Wet Batch Plants
- Dry Batch Plants
- Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
- Environmental Concerns Related to Ready-Mix Concrete
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- BURNCO Rock Products Takes Over Bestway Concrete Company
- Summit Materials to Acquire Everist Materials and Razorback Concrete Company
- Hanson UK Unveils Hanson Tremiecrete® Range
- HeidelbergCement Acquires Italcementi
- GCC Snaps Up Multiple CEMEX Operations
- Clements Concrete to Acquire Assets of Low's Ready Mix
- U.S. Concrete Takes Over Assets of Kings Ready Mix
- Breedon Group Acquires Hope Construction Materials
- U.S. Concrete Completes Acquisition of Assets of NYCON Supply
- Summit Materials Takes Over Sierra Ready Mix
- Jplanning Guam to Commence Operations
- CRH Snaps Up Assets from Lafarge and Holcim
- Holcim and Lafarge Announces Merger
- Construction Kaiser Forms Partnership with Lafarge Ready Mix Nigeria
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 258 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 296)
- The United States (161)
- Canada (20)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (84)
- - France (8)
- - Germany (10)
- - The United Kingdom (21)
- - Italy (11)
- Rest of Europe (34)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Middle East (7)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (2)
