Non-woven Adhesives Market Worth 2.76 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Non-woven Adhesives Market by Type (Styrenic Block Copolymers, Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 1.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.76 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period.

Browse 114 market data tables and 36 figures spread through 143 pages and in-depth TOC on "Non-woven Adhesives Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/non-woven-adhesive-market-244920110.html

A number of end-use applications, coupled with the rising demand for disposable hygiene products, is expected to boost the demand for non-woven adhesives in the near future. These adhesives possess high elasticity and offer excellent performance and efficiency in the manufacture of hygiene products. These factors have propelled the growth of the non-woven adhesives market in applications such as baby care, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence.

Among types, the amorphous poly alpha olefins segment of the non-woven adhesives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (APAO) based non-woven adhesives is increasing because it offers high resistance to acids and solvents, with better cost-effectiveness than other competing adhesives.

Among non-woven adhesive applications, the medical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Non-woven adhesives are primarily used for the manufacture of non-woven medical products such as medical pads, surgical drapes, medical dressings, bed pads, gowns, and others. The growing aging population and advancements in medical procedures are expected to fuel the growth of the non-woven adhesives market. Developments in the healthcare sector are also expected to lead to the growth of the medical hygiene adhesives market.

The Asia-Pacific non-woven adhesives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Non-woven Adhesives Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific non-woven adhesives market can be attributed to the rising demand for non-woven adhesives from emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region, which include India, China, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Malaysia, among others. Moreover, factors such as the improving standards of living and rising per capita incomes in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region are also fueling the growth of the Asia-Pacific non-woven adhesives market.

Henkel AG KGaA (Germany), Bostik SA (France), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Lohmann-koester GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. (U.K.), and ADTEK Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), among others, are the key players operating in the non-woven adhesives market.

