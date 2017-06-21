Advicenne to Present Preliminary Phase III Clinical Data on ADV7103 at the Upcoming European Society of Paediatric Nephrology's Annual Meeting

Nimes, FRANCE, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Advicenne, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of paediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases, announces today that the Company will present preliminary Phase III clinical data on ADV7103 in an oral presentation at the upcoming 50th European Society of Paediatric Nephrology (ESPN) 2017 Annual Meeting which is being held from the 7th to 9th of September in Glasgow, UK.

ADV7103 is an innovative oral formulation that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III trial in Europe in children and adults to address distal Renal Tubulopathy Acidosis (dRTA), a disease that leads to an unbalanced pH in the body that causes various complications such as hearing loss, failure to thrive, rickets (a condition that affects bone development in children) and renal impairment, ultimately leading to renal failure.

Title: "Efficacy and acceptability of ADV7103, an innovative prolonged-release oral alkalising formulation in distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) patients" - Preliminary Phase III Results

Presenting author: Aurelia Bertholet-Thomas, M.D., Centre de Référence des Maladies Rénales Rares, Bron, France

Session: Understanding tubular physiology to improve patient care

Time: Saturday 9th September - 9:45-10:15 BST

"We very much look forward to sharing results from ADV7103 ongoing clinical studies with the global paediatric nephrology community," said Dr Luc-André Granier, CEO of Advicenne. "We are focused on the development of effective and paediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal diseases for which there are currently no approved treatment options."

In addition to the oral presentation, Advicenne will present three communications at the meeting as follows:

Title: An innovative treatment as prolonged release granules for tubular disorders specifically designed for twice a day treatment

Authors: C. Roussel-Maupetit, C. Guittet, L.A. Granier

Title: Pharmacodynamic evaluation of ADV7103, an innovative prolonged-release oral alkalising formulation

Authors: C. Guittet, M.A. Manso, F Vandenhende, L.A. Granier

Title: Alkalising treatments used to treat distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in clinical practice - observations during a clinical study

Authors: A. Bertholet-Thomas (presenting author)



About Advicenne

Advicenne is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of paediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases. The Company has a strong portfolio of products in late-stage development targeting critical unmet needs in nephrology and neurology. Advicenne also develops a clinical and pre-clinical pipeline of potential treatments for additional orphan diseases in collaboration with Key Opinion Leaders.

The Company was established in 2007 in Nimes (France). Since its inception, the Company has raised close to €30 million in equity from leading venture capital investors Innobio (Bpifrance), IXO Private Equity, IRDI SORIDEC Gestion, Cemag Invest and MI Care.

Additional information about Advicenne is available through its website: http://advicenne.com/en/

