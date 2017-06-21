Atento receives the 2017 Socially Responsible Company distinction (Distintivo ESR) in Mexico, Argentina and Peru

- The Socially Responsible Company distinction (Distintivo ESR Empresa Socialmente Responsable in Spanish) is one of the most important recognitions in the field of corporate social responsibility in Latin America

- It is awarded to companies that maintain high standards in working conditions, corporate ethics, engagement with the community and environmental protection

NEW YORK, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, received the 2017 Socially Responsible Company distinction ESR in Mexico, Argentina and Peru.

This is a top recognition in the field of corporate social responsibility in Latin America, certifying companies that maintain high standards in working conditions, corporate ethics, engagement with the community and environmental protection. Atento has held this distinction in Mexico since 2017 and has now received it for the sixth and fifth time in Argentina and Peru respectively.

According to Atento CEO Alejandro Reynal, "In an environment of growing digitization driving major challenges and opportunities for the region of Latin America, our company remains loyal to its mission of generating value for its customers, employees and the communities where it operates." Reynal added, "Receiving the Socially Responsible Company distinction for another year is recognition to our company's goal to making our society a more sustainable world by remaining committed to people as true engines of social development."

The SRC Award was created in Mexico by the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI) and is given each year to organizations that satisfactorily meet its standards in the categories of business ethics, corporate social responsibility, environmental protection and community engagement. This distinction certifies a company in the eyes of employees, investors, clients, authorities and society overall as having voluntarily and publicly made a commitment to corporate socially responsibility as part of its business culture and strategy.

In the words of Atento's Chief People Officer Iñaki Cebollero, "We are very pleased to receive this recognition highlighting the dedication and effort of everyone at Atento to contribute responsibly to the societies where we operate." Cebollero added, "This award further motivates us to continue making progress on the fundamental pillars of corporate social responsibility at Atento: generating employment and economic development as well as committing to the community and eco-efficiency."

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329706/atento_fondo_blanco_rgb_logo.jpg