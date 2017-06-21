Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

All data as at 31 May 2017

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 May 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.4 Marico 4.7 Tech Mahindra 4.3 Standard Foods 4.3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 3.7 Kotak Mahindra Bank 3.6 Unicharm 3.0 Manila Water

E. Sun Financial Holding

Chroma ATE 3.0

2.7

2.6 Total 38.3 Geographical breakdown % India 34.6 Taiwan

Philippines 17.3

8.3 Hong Kong 6.4 Indonesia 4.5 Bangladesh 4.3 Thailand

Sri Lanka 3.6

3.1 South Korea

Others

Cash 3.1

9.9

4.9 Total 100.0

21 June 2017

