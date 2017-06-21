Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, June 21
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48
All data as at 31 May 2017
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 May 2017
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.4
|Marico
|4.7
|Tech Mahindra
|4.3
|Standard Foods
|4.3
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|3.7
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|3.6
|Unicharm
|3.0
|Manila Water
E. Sun Financial Holding
Chroma ATE
|3.0
2.7
2.6
|Total
|38.3
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|34.6
|Taiwan
Philippines
|17.3
8.3
|Hong Kong
|6.4
|Indonesia
|4.5
|Bangladesh
|4.3
|Thailand
Sri Lanka
|3.6
3.1
|South Korea
Others
Cash
|3.1
9.9
4.9
|Total
|100.0
