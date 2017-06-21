DOVER, DE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Metatron (OTC PINK: MRNJ), an emerging pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD related apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has added an online storefront where, once the initial order is placed and received, consumers will be able to review the products and place orders direct from this website and app link below: http://www.cannaboids.com

"As we prepare to make our first test order we thought showcasing our products and giving consumers the ability to see our other apps showcased there would also aid in visibility for our complete business line as they research our line of Canna Products. This storefront is still under construction as we await the anticipated arrival of our Canna product line; we currently have two products but are diligently seeking other products to add to this exciting new direction of Metatron," states CEO Joe Riehl.

The company is also pleased to announce a formal offer to Buzzlink, a cannabis e-commerce platform for dispensaries and consumers. Buzzlink.com will be financed partially by the issuance of preferred B series shares. For more information please visit Buzzlink.com/investors.

Metatron approved investors can acquire Series B shares in blocks of various sizes. The first round investors will receive the highest discount. Series B shares can be redeemed through the Company, are immune to reverse splits, and will convert at 1 B share to 50,000 common shares, details at Metatronstock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company's status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. Metatron does not grow, sell or distribute any substances that violate United States Law or the Controlled Substances Act.

