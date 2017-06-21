

21 June 2017



St Peter Port Capital Limited



(the 'Company')



Result of AGM and EGM



The Company announces that, at the annual general meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.



At the extraordinary general meeting also held earlier today, the resolution to continue the life of the Company for at least one more year was duly passed.



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



For further information:



St Peter Port Capital Limited Lynn Bruce, Director +44 (0) 1481 724 222



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 Philip Secrett Jamie Barklem Carolyn Sansom



Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited - Broker 020 7408 4090 Dru Danford Patrick Castle -



