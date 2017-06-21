Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Alternator Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2015 to 2025" report to their offering.

The alternator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 from 2017 to 2025.

Alternating current has become an integral part of modern day life. Apart from domestic and household applications, AC energy plays an important role in a variety of applications. The device used to convert mechanical energy into alternating current is known as alternators. Consistent growth in the demand for AC energy across residential, commercial and industrial applications has boosted the demand for alternators, over the period of time. Alternators have found wide application in sectors such as automotive, industrial manufacturing and processing, marine and many others.

Standby power is one of the major applications for alternators. Alternators are extensively used for portable power generators and standby power equipment used for commercial and residential buildings, telecommunications and other industries. Further, alternators are also used in the automobiles sector extensively. The modern day on-road vehicles are equipped with the alternator which is driven by the engine to provide AC current for nearly all of the automobile utilities. Apart from the aforementioned applications, alternators are also used in applications such as railways, mining, and oil gas.

Companies Mentioned:

Controlled Power Technologies, Ltd



Valeo Group



Lucas Electrical, Ltd



Asimco Technologies Ltd



Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd



Hella Kgaa Hueck Co



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



Bosch Group



Denso Corporation



Mitsuba Corporation



Cummins, Inc



Emerson, Electric, Co



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Alternator Market, by Voltage Range

Chapter 5 Global Alternator Market, by Design

Chapter 6 Global Alternator Market, by Application

Chapter 7 North America Alternator Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Europe Alternator Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Alternator Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (Row) Alternator Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

